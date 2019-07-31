New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Vizio Begins Rolling Out AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to 2016 and Newer SmartCast TVs Following Beta Testing

Wednesday July 31, 2019 5:20 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Following months of beta testing, Vizio today announced that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are now rolling out to its 2016 and newer SmartCast TVs via an over-the-air firmware update. The rollout will continue over the coming months.


AirPlay 2 support enables users to stream videos, music, podcasts, photos, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a compatible Vizio TV, with no Apple TV necessary. And with HomeKit, users can easily control the TV's power, volume, and more using Siri or the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are rolling out to the following Vizio SmartCast TVs:
  • VIZIO P-Series Quantum X (2019)
  • VIZIO P-Series Quantum (2019 and 2018)
  • VIZIO P-Series (2018, 2017 and 2016)
  • VIZIO M-Series Quantum (2019)
  • VIZIO M-Series (2018, 2017 and 2016)
  • VIZIO E-Series (2018, 2017 and 2016 UHD models)
  • VIZIO V-Series (2019)
  • VIZIO D-Series (2018)
MacRumors demoed AirPlay 2 and HomeKit on a Vizio SmartCast TV during the beta testing period:


LG also began rolling out AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to select 2019 TVs over the last week, and Sony plans to follow suit later this summer. Samsung also offers AirPlay 2 and an Apple TV app on on select TVs, but not HomeKit.

