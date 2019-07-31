Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Vizio Begins Rolling Out AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to 2016 and Newer SmartCast TVs Following Beta Testing
AirPlay 2 support enables users to stream videos, music, podcasts, photos, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a compatible Vizio TV, with no Apple TV necessary. And with HomeKit, users can easily control the TV's power, volume, and more using Siri or the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are rolling out to the following Vizio SmartCast TVs:
- VIZIO P-Series Quantum X (2019)
- VIZIO P-Series Quantum (2019 and 2018)
- VIZIO P-Series (2018, 2017 and 2016)
- VIZIO M-Series Quantum (2019)
- VIZIO M-Series (2018, 2017 and 2016)
- VIZIO E-Series (2018, 2017 and 2016 UHD models)
- VIZIO V-Series (2019)
- VIZIO D-Series (2018)
LG also began rolling out AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to select 2019 TVs over the last week, and Sony plans to follow suit later this summer. Samsung also offers AirPlay 2 and an Apple TV app on on select TVs, but not HomeKit.
