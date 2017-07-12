New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple's Education Store is Down, Back to School Promotion Incoming?
An eagle-eyed Reddit user has noticed that Apple's higher education store is currently unaccessible in countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Singapore, fueling speculation that Apple could be preparing to launch its annual Back to School promotion for students and educators.
"We'll be back," the page reads, which is Apple's standard message when its website is being updated with new products and information. However, the downtime could also be nothing more than routine maintenance.
For over a decade, Apple has offered an annual Back to School promotion, offering K-12 and college or university students, parents of students, and educators incentives, such as a free pair of Beats headphones or an Apple Store gift card valued up to $100, with the purchase of a qualifying Mac, iPhone, or iPad.
Since 2006, Apple has launched its Back to School promotion in the United States and Canada as early as May 25, and as late as July 23. The promotion is usually extended to several European countries such as France, Germany, and Italy on either the same day, or no more than a few weeks later.
These have been the promotion's exact kickoff dates each year in North America:
• 2016: June 2
• 2015: July 23
• 2014: July 1
• 2013: July 2
• 2012: June 11
• 2011: June 16
• 2010: May 25
• 2009: May 27
• 2008: June 3
• 2007: June 5
• 2006: June 5
Apple's Back to School promotion is highly anticipated because it's one of the few times a year that Apple offers deals to customers, and many hold off on summer purchases until the event begins. Apple offered free Beats headphones in 2016 and 2015, free Apple Store gift cards in 2014, and free iTunes gift cards in 2013.
Apple launched a Back to Uni promotion in Australia and New Zealand in February, offering a free Apple Store gift card valued between $70 and $100 with the purchase of a qualifying new Mac or iPad Pro.
"We'll be back," the page reads, which is Apple's standard message when its website is being updated with new products and information. However, the downtime could also be nothing more than routine maintenance.
For over a decade, Apple has offered an annual Back to School promotion, offering K-12 and college or university students, parents of students, and educators incentives, such as a free pair of Beats headphones or an Apple Store gift card valued up to $100, with the purchase of a qualifying Mac, iPhone, or iPad.
Since 2006, Apple has launched its Back to School promotion in the United States and Canada as early as May 25, and as late as July 23. The promotion is usually extended to several European countries such as France, Germany, and Italy on either the same day, or no more than a few weeks later.
These have been the promotion's exact kickoff dates each year in North America:
• 2016: June 2
• 2015: July 23
• 2014: July 1
• 2013: July 2
• 2012: June 11
• 2011: June 16
• 2010: May 25
• 2009: May 27
• 2008: June 3
• 2007: June 5
• 2006: June 5
Apple's Back to School promotion is highly anticipated because it's one of the few times a year that Apple offers deals to customers, and many hold off on summer purchases until the event begins. Apple offered free Beats headphones in 2016 and 2015, free Apple Store gift cards in 2014, and free iTunes gift cards in 2013.
Apple launched a Back to Uni promotion in Australia and New Zealand in February, offering a free Apple Store gift card valued between $70 and $100 with the purchase of a qualifying new Mac or iPad Pro.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
1 hour ago at 05:18 am
If you're gonna do education offers Apple, please do it properly. Give the choice of say a free Apple Pencil or even the keyboard for the iPads. That's more education orientated that some free headphones for sure.
59 minutes ago at 05:18 am
Buy a 27" iMac or a Mac Pro and get a $10 iTunes card.
56 minutes ago at 05:21 am
I hope they don't give away free Beats headphones this time - what if deaf customers don't want it? I hope Apple can give out alternative...
1 hour ago at 05:16 am
It would have to be something good to make the new rMBP worth the money, unfortunately.
1 hour ago at 05:15 am
Been holding off a 2017 iPad Pro 12.9 inch for a month, I see the light!!!
21 minutes ago at 05:56 am
Maybe... but forget marketing... I'm going to guess you aren't an actual student. If they want to appear like they care about education, headphones aren't what help students learn.They help us procrastinate tho
13 minutes ago at 06:05 am
However, the downtime could also be nothing more than routine maintenance.Since when is it necessary to take a website down to add "promos" or even do some re-designs and so on ?
[ Read All Comments ]