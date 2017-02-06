Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Launches 'Back to Uni' Promotion in Australia and New Zealand, Offers Up to $100 Apple Store Gift Card
Apple today launched its annual "Back to Uni" promotion in Australia and New Zealand, offering students and select other educational employees a $70 to $100 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of a qualifying new Mac or iPad Pro.
Apple is offering a A$100 or NZ$105 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of a new Mac, including the iMac, Mac Pro, MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and built-to-order versions of those models. Refurbished models and the lower-cost Mac mini do not qualify for the offer per usual.
Meanwhile, students and teachers who purchase any new iPad Pro model will receive a A$70 or NZ$75 Apple Store gift card.
In Australia, the promotion is available to full-time or part-time students aged 18 or over studying at an accredited Australian university or other Apple-approved institution. Lecturers and staff members at accredited Australian universities or Apple-approved educational institutions are also eligible.
In New Zealand, the promotion is available to students attending or accepted into a higher education institution, faculty members and staff members of higher education institutions, any employee of a public or private K–12 institution, and parents purchasing on behalf of a current or accepted student.
The promotion runs between February 7 and March 17 in both countries on Apple's website and at Apple Stores in Australia. Eligible customers can also call 133-622 in Australia or 0800-692-7753 in New Zealand. The promotion can be combined with Apple's standard educational pricing discounts.
Apple today also launched a similar promotion in Japan, offering students an ¥8,500 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of a new Mac and ¥5,500 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of any new iPad Pro.
Better kick up the dongle making factory Apple, you know thats what these are getting used for
If you loose or break a MBP charger, you can buy a generic USB-C one from any brand.
Nobody in the industry makes this! Even on USB-C computers, HP, Dell, etc. make you use their branded chargers.
Yet it's funny how a change that's beneficial to the costumer can get received with hostility by the masses because Microsoft paid enough money to the press to F.U.D. the USB-C standard.
