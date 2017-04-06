Apple May Be Working on 8K Display and New High-End Mac Mini

Thursday April 6, 2017 11:08 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple recently said it is working on a "completely rethought" Mac Pro with a modular design that will be accompanied by an Apple-branded pro display.


Apple did not share any specific details about the external display, but if the blog Pike's Universum is to be believed, it could feature an impressive 8K resolution. The report did not offer any additional details about the display, including a potential release date, but Apple said it won't be ready this year.

8K displays are just starting to reach the market now, led by Dell's new 32-inch UltraSharp 8K display, which retails for $5,000 in the United States. Apple has yet to launch a display with greater than 5K resolution, as found on the iMac with Retina 5K Display and the UltraFine 5K Display it partnered with LG on.

Apple confirmed that it had exited the standalone display market after discontinuing the Thunderbolt Display in June 2016, but it has evidently reversed course. It's a smart move, given concerns that Apple was no longer focused on pros, and considering that LG's UltraFine 5K Display had a hardware flaw.

On the Mac mini front, the blog said that the next high-end model "won't be so mini anymore," suggesting the most expensive configuration might have a larger or taller design to accommodate for upgraded tech specs. Apple last updated the Mac mini in October 2014, a span of 903 days, per the MacRumors Buyer's Guide.


Apple recently said the Mac mini is "important" within its product lineup, but it remained tight-lipped about the prospects of future updates.

The current Mac mini models, which are designed to be connected to a display, keyboard, and mouse purchased separately, range in price from $499 to $999. The base model is equipped with a 1.4GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor with 4GB of RAM, a 500GB hard drive, and integrated Intel HD Graphics 5000.

Intel has released faster Kaby Lake processors appropriate for the Mac mini, but no other rumors have surfaced about the entry-level computer as of yet. At least one other plausible addition is Thunderbolt 3, which is already included on the MacBook Pro and rumored to be added to the next iMac models as well.

Pike's Universum is best known for spotting references to unreleased Macs or upcoming software versions hidden within Apple's operating systems. The blog does not have an established track record of reporting on Apple's plans based on its own inside sources, so this rumor should be treated with caution for now.

Avatar
truthertech
57 minutes ago at 11:28 am
Once again you are mistaking the facts when you say "Apple confirmed they were getting out of display business." Your only supporting document is a link back to your own article when you quote a tweet from Nilay Patel stating he spoke with some unnamed source, and Patel has had his own problems including warring with Apple over issues. LOL. Now he has egg all over his face. Apple never said this and it never made sense so please stop repeating what can be called "fake news," especially since Apple's recent press confab revealed that they simply have been working on the next gen of displays. Ditto that Apple was getting out of Mac Pro business, many claimed this but also have egg on their face. Notice that the Verge and Patel weren't invited-revealing.

Correct way to report on the facts is "it was rumored by one blogger, but never confirmed by Apple" that Apple was getting out of display business."

Same type of false info has been reported by many that Apple is getting out of router business. Another LOL. They are going all in on wireless in your home and elsewhere.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
sunapple
1 hour ago at 11:23 am
The "Mac" is back in MacRumors again. It's like Apple reads the forums and counters the disappointment with future plans and rumors. So far so good IMO.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
TurboPGT!
1 hour ago at 11:15 am

('//www.macrumors.com/2017/04/06/apple-8k-display-larger-mac-mini-rumor/')



Apple confirmed that it had exited the standalone display market ('//www.macrumors.com/2016/10/28/apple-out-of-display-business/') after discontinuing the Thunderbolt Display ('//www.macrumors.com/2016/06/23/apple-discontinues-thunderbolt-display/') in June 2016, but it has evidently reversed course.


False. The fraudulent tech media pronounced Apple's exit from the display business, because they discontinued an out-of-date product that they didn't want anyone purchasing.

Their next entry in this space is simply not ready yet.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Rigby
42 minutes ago at 11:43 am

Isn't the concept of a "high-end" Mac Mini missing the point of the device? It was always supposed to the the cheapest way into the Mac ecosystem (remember Steve Jobs saying "BYOKMAM", Bring Your Own Keyboard Mouse And Monitor)?

For me the point of the Mini would be that I'd like a capable stationary MacOS machine, but don't want a display permanently attached to it that I neither want or need nor have the room for (I already have 2 big monitors sitting on my desk). A "high-end" Mini would be perfect.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Joe Rossignol
1 hour ago at 11:20 am

False. The fraudulent tech media pronounced Apple's exit from the display business, because they discontinued an out-of-date product that they didn't want anyone purchasing.

Their next entry in this space is simply not ready yet.


"I can add that Apple told me it's out of standalone display biz." — Nilay Patel, The Verge

https://twitter.com/reckless/status/792069952916197376

What kind of bandwidth would 8k at a decent frame rate require? Is Displayport 1.3 up to the task?


Dell's 8K display has 2 x DisplayPort 1.4.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
vertical smile
53 minutes ago at 11:32 am

The "Mac" is back in MacRumors again. It's like Apple reads the forums and counters the disappointment with future plans and rumors. So far so good IMO.

It is nice to see Macs in the news again, and not just bad news.

I mostly enjoy Mac and ATV rumors here, and it seemed like lately all the news has been about iOS, iPhone/iPad, Samsung, and Tim Cook getting involved in politics.

It looks like the Mac is back!

Do you really think Apple with backpedal on the change they made? Unlikely.

If the change was a bad decision, or not want the customers want Apple might backpedal. It looks like they have with the Display business.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
DanGoh
55 minutes ago at 11:30 am
What we need is a $500 Mac Mini that comes with an SSD.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
adamjackson
55 minutes ago at 11:30 am
Macintosh Rumors on MacRumors?!?!? YES!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
WatchFromAfar
58 minutes ago at 11:28 am
Isn't the concept of a "high-end" Mac Mini missing the point of the device? It was always supposed to the the cheapest way into the Mac ecosystem (remember Steve Jobs saying "BYOKMAM", Bring Your Own Keyboard Mouse And Monitor)?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
truthertech
23 minutes ago at 12:02 pm

Nilay's tweet flat out says Apple confirmed to him. So it's either true, or he is lying? Why would he lie?



It's not binary at all. The least likely explanation is that he was simply lying, but that is a possibility. On the other hand, it is very likely that he could have, and most probably did, just spoke to someone who wasn't really in the know at Apple, or was just guessing or maybe had his own agenda and was using Patel, or Patel misinterpreted what was said, etc. It's very unlikely that Apple proper would have decided to put out major change by waiting for recently Apple hostile blogger to call and use that as only channel.

It's similar to Marc Gurman's reporting, some of it is spot on, some wrong as he relies on his source having right access, correctly understanding plans, etc. Happens all the time, and it's clear now that Apple has been working and struggling through next gen MacPro and display. That's why they put out for sale the LG monitor that didn't even come close to their standard for design, etc., as they continue to work on things like 8K display, modularity, etc.


That's why it should not be repeated as a fact that Apple decided to get out of the display business. That would have only be appropriate if Patel had identified a source at Apple that officially confirmed it, otherwise, it should again be, something along the line "One blogger said an unidentified source, etc., was getting . . . but it was never confirmed by Apple or other sources. It now appears that this source was wrong. . . "
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]