New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Updates Mac Pro, Says All-New Model With Apple-Branded Pro Displays Coming Beyond 2017

Tuesday April 4, 2017 5:24 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today introduced spec-bumped versions of the current Mac Pro, marking the first updates to Apple's pro-oriented desktop in over three years. Apple also confirmed it is working on a "completely rethought" Mac Pro with Apple-branded pro displays that will launch at some point beyond this year.


The existing Quad-Core model with dual AMD FirePro D300 GPUs is now 6-Cores with dual D500 GPUs for $2,999, while the 6-Core model with dual AMD FirePro D500 GPUs is now 8-Cores with dual D800 GPUs for $3,999. Apple said there are no other hardware changes, so Thunderbolt 3 ports remain notably lacking.

Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller via Daring Fireball:
With regards to the Mac Pro, we are in the process of what we call "completely rethinking the Mac Pro." We’re working on it. We have a team working hard on it right now, and we want to architect it so that we can keep it fresh with regular improvements, and we’re committed to making it our highest-end, high-throughput desktop system, designed for our demanding pro customers.

As part of doing a new Mac Pro — it is, by definition, a modular system — we will be doing a pro display as well. Now you won’t see any of those products this year; we’re in the process of that. We think it’s really important to create something great for our pro customers who want a Mac Pro modular system, and that’ll take longer than this year to do.

In the interim, we know there are a number of customers who continue to buy our [current Mac Pros]. To be clear, our current Mac Pro has met the needs of some of our customers, and we know clearly not all of our customers. None of this is black and white, it’s a wide variety of customers. Some… it’s the kind of system they wanted; others, it was not.

In the meantime, we’re going to update the configs to make it faster and better for their dollar. This is not a new model, not a new design, we’re just going to update the configs. We’re doing that this week. We can give you the specifics on that.

The CPUs, we’re moving them down the line. The GPUs, down the line, to get more performance per dollar for customers who DO need to continue to buy them on the interim until we get to a newly architected system.
More information to follow…

Related Roundup: Mac Pro
Buyer's Guide: Mac Pro (Don't Buy)
[ 118 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
skwood
45 minutes ago at 05:26 am
Bit late for April Fools guys
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
AyeGear
44 minutes ago at 05:27 am
Full details here on Daring Fireball.

http://daringfireball.net/2017/04/the_mac_pro_lives
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
Oblivious.Robot
43 minutes ago at 05:28 am
This should make a lot of people at Macrumors happy, right?

Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
sfwalter
39 minutes ago at 05:32 am
Now Apple this is courage. You like to be very secretive. This must have been hard to swallow. Telling your users (and competitors) about future plans.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
cambookpro
43 minutes ago at 05:28 am
Think the more exciting news is Schiller saying it'll be modular and upgradeable:


With regards to the Mac Pro, we are in the process of what we call “completely rethinking the Mac Pro”. We’re working on it. We have a team working hard on it right now, and we want to architect it so that we can keep it fresh with regular improvements, and we’re committed to making it our highest-end, high-throughput desktop system, designed for our demanding pro customers.

As part of doing a new Mac Pro — it is, by definition, a modular system — we will be doing a pro display as well. Now you won’t see any of those products this year; we’re in the process of that. We think it’s really important to create something great for our pro customers who want a Mac Pro modular system, and that’ll take longer than this year to do.


The Mac is not dead.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Chicane-UK
43 minutes ago at 05:27 am
They finally did something, and gave Pro customers news on a roadmap. About. freaking. time.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
kazmac
33 minutes ago at 05:37 am
Now this is "courage" they can be proud of, 1) admitting that :apple: made a machine which did not meet the needs of the community, 2) and more importantly the mention they are redesigning the Mac Pro and a display to go with it, but these will take time.

Excellent news.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
MrGimper
24 minutes ago at 05:47 am
The "New" modular Mac Pro.

Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Appleaker
46 minutes ago at 05:25 am
Wow.... This is unexpected. Is it a delayed April fools post?

Although have said many times that there will be a truly new Mac Pro, new iMacs, and Apple displays in the works. I guess this is confirmation to doubters.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
OllyW
23 minutes ago at 05:47 am

Think they really forgot that Mac mini still exists.


Hopefully the Mac Mini is also updated.


I'm sure some of you are still pissed about there being no mention of Mac Mini.


The Mac Mini was mentioned.

Near the end, John Paczkowski had the presence of mind to ask about the Mac Mini, which hadn’t been mentioned at all until that point. Schiller: “On that I’ll say the Mac Mini is an important product in our lineup and we weren’t bringing it up because it’s more of a mix of consumer with some pro use. … The Mac Mini remains a product in our lineup, but nothing more to say about it today.”

Rating: 3 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]