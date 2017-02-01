Fantastical 2 for OS Gains Stickers, Rich Notifications, and Haptic Feedback

Popular calendar apps Fantastical 2 for the iPhone and Fantastical 2 for the iPad are both being updated to version 2.8, adding support for many new features introduced in iOS 10.
Fantastical 2 now includes a set of stickers that can be used within the Messages app. The stickers feature an animated, smily calendar icon with useful sayings like "I'm on my way!" or "I'm running late!" so users can send quick messages to friends. There are also a set of emoji-based stickers for general usage.
Rich notifications are now included, so users can see additional details about upcoming events and reminders directly from the lock screen, and on the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus, haptic feedback is supported.
Fantastical 2 for the iPhone is available from the App Store for $4.99. [Direct Link]
Fantastical 2 for the iPad is available from the App Store for $9.99. [Direct Link]
"We're really happy about iMessage stickers," said Michael Simmons, Co-Founder of Flexibits. "They are a fun and friendly way to let someone know you're running late or even propose a dinner date."With all of the iOS 10 features, both versions of Fantastical 2 now require users to be running the iOS 10 operating system. Other new features include improved support for Dynamic Type, improved reliability of the Apple Watch app, and other small fixes and performance improvements.
