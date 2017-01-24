New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

'Theater Mode' Coming to Apple Watch

Tuesday January 24, 2017 11:27 am PST by Juli Clover
apple-watch-series-2Apple hasn't released the first watchOS 3.2 beta to developers as of yet, but the company has shared release notes highlighting the new features that will be introduced in the update.

The most important new feature is a "Theater Mode" that's designed to let customers quickly mute the screen on their Apple Watch and disable raise to wake, preventing the screen from lighting up with arm movement.

With Theater Mode enabled, customers will still receive haptic feedback for each incoming notification, and information can be viewed by tapping the screen or pressing down on the Digital Crown.

According to Apple, Theater Mode was included in watchOS 3.1.3, but it does not yet appear to be available to consumers as an option, suggesting it will be activated when watchOS 3.2 is installed.

Rumors originally suggested a theater mode would be included in iOS 10.3, but it appears the mode was actually designed for the Apple Watch, where it arguably makes a lot more sense. That rumor said theater mode would be activated through a popcorn-shaped icon, so we may see that icon on the Apple Watch.

watchOS 3.2 also brings SiriKit to the Apple Watch, allowing customers to ask Siri to do things like send messages, send payments, book a ride, log a workout, make a call, or search through photos. SiriKit has been available on iOS devices since the release of iOS 10, but is new to the Apple Watch.

WatchKit Framework Enhancements and the AVAudioPlayer API are other new features being added in watchOS 3.2. Given iOS 10.3, tvOS 10.2, and macOS Sierra 10.12.4 were released today, we could see a watchOS 3.2 beta soon, but Apple has given no indication of when it will launch.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch Series 2, watchOS 3
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)
Top Rated Comments

MrGimper
MrGimper
1 hour ago at 11:31 am
How anyone translated "Theatre Mode" into "Dark Mode" is beyond me.
Avatar
AppleFan91
1 hour ago at 11:29 am
Well that's definitely not dark mode for iOS 10. Bummer....

#ThanksSonnyDickson
Avatar
cambookpro
1 hour ago at 11:31 am
Makes a lot of sense really. I already use a 'cinema face' which is just the modular face in red with no complications as a compromise, but this would be a better solution.
Avatar
lordofthereef
52 minutes ago at 11:52 am
I am honestly more distracted by people smacking their lips and rustling with candy, slurping drinks and getting up to pee. Can we get an theater mode for human decency?
Avatar
andy.ringwood
1 hour ago at 11:31 am
Dark Mode = iPhone 8 exclusive. Will be interesting to see how they preview it at WWDC though. They might add it to the last two generations of iPhone.
SoN1NjA
SoN1NjA
1 hour ago at 11:29 am
Cool.

Where's my Dark Mode
Avatar
AppleFan91
1 hour ago at 11:41 am

I don't see how this is deserving of a whole article; this is a minor feature at best. Apple's watchOS development in general feels like it's running on maintenance mode in-between major version updates.

Because for well over a month, "theater mode" has been heavily rumored to exist and to possibly be a dark mode of sorts. The fact that it's been now confirmed to be a new feature, they made an article about it. Not saying it should be breaking news - CNN update - national emergency alert worthy, but they've made articles in the past for much less news-worthy items.
Avatar
ccrunner_tj
1 hour ago at 11:31 am
This makes perfect sense. I was watching La La Land the other day and my watch kept lighting up when I moved my wrist. The name definitely reflects what it would be used for. However....

Night mode seems long overdue. Really hoping for it in iOS 11.
mikesch
mikesch
9 minutes ago at 12:35 pm

Rumors originally suggested a theater mode would be included in iOS 10.3 ('//www.macrumors.com/2016/12/30/ios_10_3_theatre_mode/'), but it appears the mode was actually designed for the Apple Watch, where it arguably makes a lot more sense. That rumor said theater mode would be activated through a popcorn-shaped icon, so we may see that icon on the Apple Watch.


I just browsed the assets of the watchOS 3.2 SDK, and it turned out that the Theater Mode icon will actually be shaped like a comedy mask.

SeaFox
SeaFox
55 minutes ago at 11:49 am

I don't like the name Theatre Mode


How about "Don't get me kicked out of the Alamo Drafthouse" mode?
