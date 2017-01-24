Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
'Theater Mode' Coming to Apple Watch
The most important new feature is a "Theater Mode" that's designed to let customers quickly mute the screen on their Apple Watch and disable raise to wake, preventing the screen from lighting up with arm movement.
With Theater Mode enabled, customers will still receive haptic feedback for each incoming notification, and information can be viewed by tapping the screen or pressing down on the Digital Crown.
According to Apple, Theater Mode was included in watchOS 3.1.3, but it does not yet appear to be available to consumers as an option, suggesting it will be activated when watchOS 3.2 is installed.
Rumors originally suggested a theater mode would be included in iOS 10.3, but it appears the mode was actually designed for the Apple Watch, where it arguably makes a lot more sense. That rumor said theater mode would be activated through a popcorn-shaped icon, so we may see that icon on the Apple Watch.
watchOS 3.2 also brings SiriKit to the Apple Watch, allowing customers to ask Siri to do things like send messages, send payments, book a ride, log a workout, make a call, or search through photos. SiriKit has been available on iOS devices since the release of iOS 10, but is new to the Apple Watch.
WatchKit Framework Enhancements and the AVAudioPlayer API are other new features being added in watchOS 3.2. Given iOS 10.3, tvOS 10.2, and macOS Sierra 10.12.4 were released today, we could see a watchOS 3.2 beta soon, but Apple has given no indication of when it will launch.
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
#ThanksSonnyDickson
Where's my Dark Mode
I don't see how this is deserving of a whole article; this is a minor feature at best. Apple's watchOS development in general feels like it's running on maintenance mode in-between major version updates.Because for well over a month, "theater mode" has been heavily rumored to exist and to possibly be a dark mode of sorts. The fact that it's been now confirmed to be a new feature, they made an article about it. Not saying it should be breaking news - CNN update - national emergency alert worthy, but they've made articles in the past for much less news-worthy items.
Night mode seems long overdue. Really hoping for it in iOS 11.
Rumors originally suggested a theater mode would be included in iOS 10.3 ('//www.macrumors.com/2016/12/30/ios_10_3_theatre_mode/'), but it appears the mode was actually designed for the Apple Watch, where it arguably makes a lot more sense. That rumor said theater mode would be activated through a popcorn-shaped icon, so we may see that icon on the Apple Watch.
I just browsed the assets of the watchOS 3.2 SDK, and it turned out that the Theater Mode icon will actually be shaped like a comedy mask.
I don't like the name Theatre Mode
How about "Don't get me kicked out of the Alamo Drafthouse" mode?
[ Read All Comments ]