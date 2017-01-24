Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Hands-On With the New Night Shift Mode in macOS Sierra 10.12.4
macOS Sierra 10.12.4, seeded to developers this morning, introduces a major new feature: Night Shift for the Mac.
First introduced for iOS devices in iOS 9.3, Night Shift is designed to gradually shift the display of a device from a blue tint to a more yellow tint during the evening, cutting down on exposure to blue light. A quick overview of how Night Shift works on the Mac can be seen in the video below.
Night Shift can be toggled on and off using the new Night Shift switch located in the Today section of the Notification Center.
Preferences for Night Shift are available in the Displays section of System Preferences. In this section, users can schedule Night Shift to come on at sunset and turn off at sunrise or set a custom Night Shift schedule. There's also a manual toggle and an option to change the color temperature of the display.
Night Shift-style functionality has previously been available on Macs through the popular and well-known f.lux software, but it will be a built-in feature in macOS Sierra in 10.12.4, eliminating the need for a third-party app. F.lux continues to offer a bit more customization, however, with the option to turn it off on a per-app basis.
macOS Sierra 10.12.4 is only available to developers at the current time, but it should be made available to public beta testers in the near future. It will likely be beta tested for at least a month or two prior to release, so expect to see the update in March or April.
First introduced for iOS devices in iOS 9.3, Night Shift is designed to gradually shift the display of a device from a blue tint to a more yellow tint during the evening, cutting down on exposure to blue light. A quick overview of how Night Shift works on the Mac can be seen in the video below.
Night Shift can be toggled on and off using the new Night Shift switch located in the Today section of the Notification Center.
Preferences for Night Shift are available in the Displays section of System Preferences. In this section, users can schedule Night Shift to come on at sunset and turn off at sunrise or set a custom Night Shift schedule. There's also a manual toggle and an option to change the color temperature of the display.
Night Shift-style functionality has previously been available on Macs through the popular and well-known f.lux software, but it will be a built-in feature in macOS Sierra in 10.12.4, eliminating the need for a third-party app. F.lux continues to offer a bit more customization, however, with the option to turn it off on a per-app basis.
macOS Sierra 10.12.4 is only available to developers at the current time, but it should be made available to public beta testers in the near future. It will likely be beta tested for at least a month or two prior to release, so expect to see the update in March or April.
Related Roundup: macOS Sierra
Top Rated Comments(View all)
51 minutes ago at 04:30 pm
Flux was a bit too finicky for my taste, but I enjoy nightshift on the phone. I'm looking forward to trying this out.
42 minutes ago at 04:39 pm
Is there a difference between the spectral alterations implemented by Night Shift and f.lux, and in the time curve over which the alterations are applied? F.lux allows you to set the night time temp between 1200 and 3400K, with a default of 2300K. I'd like to know the corresponding range for Night Shift, what its default temp is, and whether what you get with Night Shift at, say, 2300K differs from what you get with f.lux at the same temp.
48 minutes ago at 04:33 pm
They should include an option to include dark mode as a setting when night shift kicks in
48 minutes ago at 04:33 pm
Flux has never really worked on full screen videos. Glad they're adding this feature.
54 minutes ago at 04:27 pm
I think I'll continue using flux. I like how I can disable flux when I'm in certain apps.
54 minutes ago at 04:27 pm
Unable to exclude individual apps? Hmm.
[ Read All Comments ]