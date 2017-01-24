New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Hands-On With the New Night Shift Mode in macOS Sierra 10.12.4

Tuesday January 24, 2017 4:24 pm PST by Juli Clover
macOS Sierra 10.12.4, seeded to developers this morning, introduces a major new feature: Night Shift for the Mac.

First introduced for iOS devices in iOS 9.3, Night Shift is designed to gradually shift the display of a device from a blue tint to a more yellow tint during the evening, cutting down on exposure to blue light. A quick overview of how Night Shift works on the Mac can be seen in the video below.


Night Shift can be toggled on and off using the new Night Shift switch located in the Today section of the Notification Center.

nightshiftnotificationcenter
Preferences for Night Shift are available in the Displays section of System Preferences. In this section, users can schedule Night Shift to come on at sunset and turn off at sunrise or set a custom Night Shift schedule. There's also a manual toggle and an option to change the color temperature of the display.

nightshiftoptions
Night Shift-style functionality has previously been available on Macs through the popular and well-known f.lux software, but it will be a built-in feature in macOS Sierra in 10.12.4, eliminating the need for a third-party app. F.lux continues to offer a bit more customization, however, with the option to turn it off on a per-app basis.

macOS Sierra 10.12.4 is only available to developers at the current time, but it should be made available to public beta testers in the near future. It will likely be beta tested for at least a month or two prior to release, so expect to see the update in March or April.

Related Roundup: macOS Sierra
[ 19 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
britboyj
51 minutes ago at 04:30 pm
Flux was a bit too finicky for my taste, but I enjoy nightshift on the phone. I'm looking forward to trying this out.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
theorist9
42 minutes ago at 04:39 pm
Is there a difference between the spectral alterations implemented by Night Shift and f.lux, and in the time curve over which the alterations are applied? F.lux allows you to set the night time temp between 1200 and 3400K, with a default of 2300K. I'd like to know the corresponding range for Night Shift, what its default temp is, and whether what you get with Night Shift at, say, 2300K differs from what you get with f.lux at the same temp.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Kiwil01
48 minutes ago at 04:33 pm
They should include an option to include dark mode as a setting when night shift kicks in
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
philosopherdog
48 minutes ago at 04:33 pm
Flux has never really worked on full screen videos. Glad they're adding this feature.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
The Doctor11
54 minutes ago at 04:27 pm
I think I'll continue using flux. I like how I can disable flux when I'm in certain apps.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
coolbreeze
54 minutes ago at 04:27 pm
Unable to exclude individual apps? Hmm.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]