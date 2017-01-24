Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Seeds First Beta of iOS 10.3 With 'Find My AirPods' to Developers
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming iOS 10.3 update to developers, marking the third major update to the iOS 10 operating system that was released in September. The first iOS 10.3 beta comes more than a month after the release of iOS 10.2.
Registered developers can download the new iOS 10.3 beta from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air with the proper configuration profile installed.
As a 10.x update, iOS 10.3 likely brings bug fixes, performance improvements, and new features to iOS 10. While we won't know what's in the update until developers begin discovering changes, it is rumored to include a new "Theatre" mode with a "popcorn-shaped" icon in the Control Center.
What the rumored Theatre mode does is unclear, but should it be included in iOS 10.3, we'll find out its purpose soon enough. We'll update this post with new features that are found in the update.
Update: Apple has shared release details with several sites, outlining features that are included in the update. While the main feature is a new "Find My AirPods" option, there are also several smaller updates.
What's new in iOS 10.3:
- There's a new "Find My AirPods" tool to help users locate lost AirPods.
- SiriKit can be used to pay bills, check on the status of payments, and schedule future rides.
- The weather icon in the Maps app includes 3D Touch to show hourly forecasts.
- CarPlay includes new shortcuts for launching recently used apps.
- CarPlay's Maps now features EV charging station locations.
- HomeKit supports programmable light switches.
- Conversation View in the Mail app features navigation improvements.
- When installing iOS 10.3, it will update the file system to Apple File System (APFS), so it's important to make a backup before updating.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
1 hour ago at 10:12 am
This seems like a pretty big deal (from the release notes):
When you update to iOS 10.3, your iOS device will update its file system to Apple File System (APFS). This conversion preserves existing data on your device. However, as with any software update, it is recommended that you create a backup of your device before updating.
When you update to iOS 10.3, your iOS device will update its file system to Apple File System (APFS). This conversion preserves existing data on your device. However, as with any software update, it is recommended that you create a backup of your device before updating.
1 hour ago at 10:07 am
Wow, eleven comments in and no posts yet explaining how this indicates the imminent downfall of Apple. That's kind of refreshing.
1 hour ago at 10:05 am
Photos facetag sync across devices? Pretty please?
31 minutes ago at 10:44 am
This may be normal but I haven't had it before - there's an Apple ID account section at the top of settings, showing settings, iCoiud, and devices using that ID.
1 hour ago at 10:13 am
theater mode is apparently still missing according to CNET
[doublepost=1485281257][/doublepost]
wow. no theater mode. this indicates the imminent downfall of apple
Who cares about theater mode? I have had *insert obscure problem here* for two years now, and Apple won't make *insert dream computer here*, so Apple is doomed, Tim Cook should be fired, and I'm buying an Android phone. But I'll stick around to remind everybody why I don't like Apple anymore.
*ahem*
iOS 10.3 may not add much, but the SiriKit improvements look interesting.
1 hour ago at 10:08 am
STORM THOSE CUPERTINO BEACHES SOLIDER!
1 hour ago at 10:07 am
theater mode is apparently still missing according to CNET
[doublepost=1485281257][/doublepost]
[doublepost=1485281257][/doublepost]
Wow, nine comments in and no posts yet explaining how this indicates the imminent downfall of Apple. That's kind of refreshing.wow. no theater mode. this indicates the imminent downfall of apple
52 minutes ago at 10:23 am
I sure hope my AirPods are found soon, they still have not been delivered...
1 hour ago at 10:04 am
If there's no dark mode i'm going to cry myself to sleep
52 minutes ago at 10:23 am
Does find my AirPods just let you know when they are finally available in store
