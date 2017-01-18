Hulu iOS App Updates With Personalized Profiles for Multiple-User Accounts

In December, Hulu announced a new feature for the streaming service that brought unique user profiles to families who share one account, with personalized profiles offering each user their own Watchlist, viewing history, and recommendations based on their favorite shows. Available at first only on Hulu.com, profiles are now available to all users who have Hulu on their iOS device, through the new version 4.10 update [Direct Link] on Hulu's iOS app (via TechCrunch).
Profiles will keep families organized as well as happy, according to Hulu, since everyone's favorite shows will no longer conflict with content they might not prefer that another member of the family watches frequently. There are also kid-centric accounts that parents can make without having to be concerned about mature content popping up in recommendations.
Users on single accounts will simply choose their existing name on the app's launch screen to continue watching their shows as normal, while multiple-user accounts can begin adding new family members and friends with the "Add Profile" button.
Although it hasn't been updated with mobile steps yet, anyone interested in learning how to create a user profile can follow the steps on Hulu's help website to learn more about the feature on Hulu.com and TV/living room devices.
"Creating individual profiles enables you to keep track of all of your favorite shows and movies regardless of what other viewers in your household watch. Each profile created within the same Hulu account will have its ow personalized Watchlist, recommendations, and viewing history, allowing everyone to get the most out of their Hulu experience. You can also create profiles for your kids, where they can watch kid-friendly content without worrying about mature shows or movies being recommended to them."There are limitations to user profiles, however, namely that users can still only stream content on one profile at a time, even after creating multiple profiles for each family member. The company said that this is due to various license agreements it has in place with each content creator.
