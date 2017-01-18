Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple's Logic Pro X for Mac and GarageBand for iOS Receive Major Updates
Apple today announced major updates for music creation software GarageBand and professional editing software Logic Pro X, introducing a number of new features for its music-related apps.
GarageBand version 2.2 for iOS devices includes the Alchemy creative synthesizer that was added to Logic Pro X in 2015, along with a new sound browser to make it easier for users to find instruments and specific sounds.
Alchemy includes more than 150 Apple-designed patches from a variety of genres ranging from EDM and Hip Hop to Rock and Pop. Using Alchemy's Transform Pad, GarageBand users can now create "expressive synth performances."
A redesigned Audio Recorder lets users add one-tap vocal effects to recordings and use features like pitch correction, distortion, and delay, while an interactive graphic Visual EQ and other advanced audio processing tools have been added for professional users.
Logic Pro X for Mac has been updated to version 10.3, introducing new features, a refreshed interface, and Touch Bar support, allowing the Touch Bar on the 2016 MacBook Pro to be used for music editing. The Touch Bar features quick access to navigation tools and Smart Controls, plus it can be used for playing and recording instruments using a piano keyboard or drum pads.
A new Track Alternatives feature lets users create and switch between different playlists of regions and edits, and Selection-based Processing lets users apply Logic or third-party plug-ins onto one or more audio region.
With iOS integration, Logic Pro X users can also add new tracks to Logic sessions from their iPhone or their iPad when away from their Mac, and a new share option lets users upload GarageBand-compatible versions of Logic projects to iCloud that can be opened on iOS devices. New recordings can be added via GarageBand on an iOS device and then synced back to Logic Pro X when the project is opened on a Mac.
GarageBand is provided for free to customers who purchase a new Mac, but can also be purchased from the Mac App Store for $4.99. [Direct Link]
Logic Pro X is available for purchase from the Mac App Store for $199.99. [Direct Link]
GarageBand version 2.2 for iOS devices includes the Alchemy creative synthesizer that was added to Logic Pro X in 2015, along with a new sound browser to make it easier for users to find instruments and specific sounds.
Alchemy includes more than 150 Apple-designed patches from a variety of genres ranging from EDM and Hip Hop to Rock and Pop. Using Alchemy's Transform Pad, GarageBand users can now create "expressive synth performances."
A redesigned Audio Recorder lets users add one-tap vocal effects to recordings and use features like pitch correction, distortion, and delay, while an interactive graphic Visual EQ and other advanced audio processing tools have been added for professional users.
Logic Pro X for Mac has been updated to version 10.3, introducing new features, a refreshed interface, and Touch Bar support, allowing the Touch Bar on the 2016 MacBook Pro to be used for music editing. The Touch Bar features quick access to navigation tools and Smart Controls, plus it can be used for playing and recording instruments using a piano keyboard or drum pads.
A new Track Alternatives feature lets users create and switch between different playlists of regions and edits, and Selection-based Processing lets users apply Logic or third-party plug-ins onto one or more audio region.
With iOS integration, Logic Pro X users can also add new tracks to Logic sessions from their iPhone or their iPad when away from their Mac, and a new share option lets users upload GarageBand-compatible versions of Logic projects to iCloud that can be opened on iOS devices. New recordings can be added via GarageBand on an iOS device and then synced back to Logic Pro X when the project is opened on a Mac.
"Music has always been part of Apple's DNA, and we are excited to deliver yet another fun and powerful update to our music creation apps, GarageBand for iOS and Logic Pro X," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Applications Product Marketing. "These updates bring a wide range of new and highly requested features to both hobbyists and the community of pro musicians and audio engineers who rely on our software and hardware to create amazing music."GarageBand for iOS is provided for free to customers who purchase a new iOS device, but it's also available from the iOS App Store for $4.99. [Direct Link]
GarageBand is provided for free to customers who purchase a new Mac, but can also be purchased from the Mac App Store for $4.99. [Direct Link]
Logic Pro X is available for purchase from the Mac App Store for $199.99. [Direct Link]
Tags: Logic Pro X, GarageBand
Top Rated Comments(View all)
36 minutes ago at 10:14 am
10.3 pls...
27 minutes ago at 10:23 am
Damn, adding Alchemy for GarageBand is a great move! I don't think there's a free DAW out there that touches GarageBand's features.
Plus Logic Pro X is by far and away the best DAW in my opinion. But even if you disagree with that: no iLok, much cheaper compared to Pro Tools/Cubase, and you're not having to buy a brand-new version every time Apple update their OS. There's enough incentive to give it a reasonable test drive, surely!
Plus Logic Pro X is by far and away the best DAW in my opinion. But even if you disagree with that: no iLok, much cheaper compared to Pro Tools/Cubase, and you're not having to buy a brand-new version every time Apple update their OS. There's enough incentive to give it a reasonable test drive, surely!
29 minutes ago at 10:20 am
Where's 10.3 with Theatre Mode? Sonny is usually right about these things...
14 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Best DAW, best value, best sound library. And getting better and better.
Definitely. It's rock-solid stable for me too. So many features work really well like the Cycle Range when recording; I love the childlike ease of piecing together takes. It's really visual and intuitive... heck, it's almost fun to do!
And have you tried Flex Pitch on vocals?! It's insane how precise you can be without it sounding pitch shifted or autotuned, if you put enough time and effort in. Incredible how much it helps when your session vocalist half-asses their work.
I loved Logic since version 9; certainly a step up from [S]Crashbase[/S] Cubase and a far cry from the bottomless well of money that is Pro Tools. But LPX was just another level. Even in the original release with a few hiccups, it was loading projects and plugins much quicker than LP9.
12 minutes ago at 10:38 am
Good news - do we dare hope for updated desktops?
15 minutes ago at 10:35 am
Does anyone else find it odd that Apple got rid of their pro photo program (Aperture) but continues to develop their pro audio and video tools?
I dunno... I just think photography is important to more people than pro audio.
Or is "Photos" finally a good enough Aperture replacement?
I dunno... I just think photography is important to more people than pro audio.
Or is "Photos" finally a good enough Aperture replacement?
21 minutes ago at 10:29 am
....and you're not having to buy a brand-new version every time Apple update their OS.
Damn - true that!
I have ProTools stuck at V11 - not in the position of being able to afford the annual plan anymore which means if I update my Mac's OS I will no longer have access to using ProTools.
I pretty much just use Logic now anyway but if I get ProTools sessions or need to record with PT I'd like to have the option.
Why is it that every time a new OS version comes out PT won't work and it is upgrade $$ time.
I understand that code changes and there are incompatibilities - sure. And I could afford a small fee to cover those - say $25. But once you have Logic - you have Logic.
I'm sorry AVID, might we might have to finally break up :(
21 minutes ago at 10:29 am
I've been a huge Logic user for over a decade. It's safe to say that my record ('https://dylanseeger.com/claye') would've been a lot different (or not even existed) without it.
Love Logic, and this looks like a wonderful update.
Love Logic, and this looks like a wonderful update.
20 minutes ago at 10:29 am
Best DAW, best value, best sound library. And getting better and better.
So much for the haters' narratives here.
So much for the haters' narratives here.
[ Read All Comments ]