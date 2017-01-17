ING Direct Surveying Customers About Apple Pay in Australia

ING Direct appears to be sending a survey about Apple Pay to its customers in Australia, according to a tipster who sent us the photo below.
While the bank has yet to officially accept Apple Pay, the survey suggests support could be imminent for its "Orange Everyday" debit and credit cards.
ING Direct Australia had nearly 420,000 customers with Orange Everyday accounts open as of December 2015. Here's a list of Apple Pay banks in Australia.
