Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
New 15-Inch MacBook Pro With 32GB of Desktop-Class RAM Coming Later This Year
Apple will release updated Mac notebooks with Intel's next-generation Kaby Lake processors later this year, according to the latest research note from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo said a new 12-inch MacBook will enter mass production in the early second quarter, which starts in March, and noted a 16GB of RAM option could be added—presumably as a high-end or built-to-order configuration. The two current 12-inch MacBook configurations include 8GB of RAM.
Likewise, Kuo said new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models will start mass production in the early third quarter, which starts in July.
Interestingly, Kuo also mentions a "15-inch MacBook" that will include 32GB of RAM and enter mass production in the early fourth quarter, which starts in September. He said this model will be "the most significantly redesigned product this year," and he believes it will adopt desktop-class RAM to satisfy high-end users.
Given the high-end specifications, it is likely that this 15-inch MacBook would be part of the MacBook Pro lineup, but Kuo did not specify.
Kuo believes the new Kaby Lake notebooks will be power efficient, which may positive affect shipments. He estimates that Mac notebook shipments will resume year-over-year growth at about 10% on the strength of the new models.
Kuo also expects Apple to discount the 13-inch MacBook Pro sans Touch Bar this year as it gradually replaces the 13-inch MacBook Air.
