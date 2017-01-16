Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple and Tim Cook Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Apple CEO Tim Cook also tweeted a photo of Dr. King and said "we honor [him] by working to help achieve justice and equality."
We honor #MLK by working to help achieve justice and equality. "We may have all come on different ships, but we're in the same boat now.” pic.twitter.com/dVQfg3CTSd— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 16, 2017
I wish Apple had no political agenda and social justice goals to pursue.
All corporations should have political agendas and social justice goals. Without them, they're robotic cash machines and nothing more. The best companies have actual humans with beliefs, and they have every right to voice them. If you don't agree with them, there are less politically vocal companies you could support, but they're still participating in social justice and politics. Perhaps less vocally, but they all do it, and it helps to make this country a better place and push individuals fighting the social justice fight by lending a bigger support in the corner
Apart from self advertising and getting people to view Apples products, I'm struggling to see the connection here between a giant American consumer electronics giant Mr King Jr's death?Normally, I count myself among the most cynical of individuals. In this case, I really can't find a reason to doubt Cook's sincerity. Love him or hate him, Cook's pretty transparent about his social justice stance. Honoring Dr. King fits that profile.
A picture on a website with a silly quote.
All that money overseas could have been spent backing a candidate whom wanted more equal rights. Its all smoke and mirrors.
Lets stick to the computers and stuff Tim.
