Apple and Tim Cook Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Monday January 16, 2017 5:36 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple today has honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a full-page tribute on its website. A photo of Dr. King is accompanied by a quote of his: "Commit yourself to the noble struggle for equal rights. You will make a greater person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in."

apple-martin-luther-king-2017
Apple CEO Tim Cook also tweeted a photo of Dr. King and said "we honor [him] by working to help achieve justice and equality."

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States to commemorate Dr. King around his birthday. The iconic Civil Rights Movement leader would have turned 88 years old on Sunday.

Avatar
apolloa
32 minutes ago at 05:48 am
Apart from self advertising and getting people to view Apples products, I'm struggling to see the connection here between a giant American consumer electronics giant Mr King Jnr's death?
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Toutou
33 minutes ago at 05:48 am
I wish Apple had no political agenda and social justice goals to pursue.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Nikhil72
24 minutes ago at 05:56 am

I wish Apple had no political agenda and social justice goals to pursue.


All corporations should have political agendas and social justice goals. Without them, they're robotic cash machines and nothing more. The best companies have actual humans with beliefs, and they have every right to voice them. If you don't agree with them, there are less politically vocal companies you could support, but they're still participating in social justice and politics. Perhaps less vocally, but they all do it, and it helps to make this country a better place and push individuals fighting the social justice fight by lending a bigger support in the corner
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
69Mustang
22 minutes ago at 05:58 am

Apart from self advertising and getting people to view Apples products, I'm struggling to see the connection here between a giant American consumer electronics giant Mr King Jr's death?

Normally, I count myself among the most cynical of individuals. In this case, I really can't find a reason to doubt Cook's sincerity. Love him or hate him, Cook's pretty transparent about his social justice stance. Honoring Dr. King fits that profile.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
d0minick
20 minutes ago at 06:00 am
Meh. and nothing changes.

A picture on a website with a silly quote.

All that money overseas could have been spent backing a candidate whom wanted more equal rights. Its all smoke and mirrors.

Lets stick to the computers and stuff Tim.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
CmdrLaForge
32 minutes ago at 05:48 am
This is what I love about Apple and I have the strong believe and feeling this is not pure marketing but what the people leading this company stand for and believe in.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Bane-Thunder
38 minutes ago at 05:42 am
MLK was the man, great men like him, Malcolm X and Mohammed Ali, need to be remembered fight against racism.
Rating: 1 Votes

