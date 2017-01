Apple and Tim Cook Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

We honor #MLK by working to help achieve justice and equality. "We may have all come on different ships, but we're in the same boat now.” pic.twitter.com/dVQfg3CTSd — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 16, 2017



Apple today has honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a full-page tribute on its website. A photo of Dr. King is accompanied by a quote of his: "Commit yourself to the noble struggle for equal rights. You will make a greater person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in."Apple CEO Tim Cook also tweeted a photo of Dr. King and said "we honor [him] by working to help achieve justice and equality."Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States to commemorate Dr. King around his birthday. The iconic Civil Rights Movement leader would have turned 88 years old on Sunday.