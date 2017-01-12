Universal Search Bar Coming Soon to Snapchat's iOS App

Snapchat was today updated with an improved universal search feature that makes it easier for users to find friends, groups, stories, and other content on the social network, reports TechCrunch.
The new universal search bar is located at the top of the Snapchat app, making it accessible when browsing, sharing a photo, and more, an improvement over the previous search features that were split up across the app.
According to Snapchat, the search bar interface change is designed for speed, allowing users to find content quickly.
Universal search capabilities are launching today for some Android users, and will be rolling out to all iOS and Android users in the near future.
With the new search bar, you can jump to your own profile by tapping your Bitmoji on the left. If you tap a friend's auto-suggest card or search result, you'll start a chat with them, or you can tap their Story thumbnail to instantly start watching it full screen. Tapping and holding on someone's card shows their mini profile. Beyond accounts, you can find specific daily editions of Discover channels or particular Our Stories by searching for their titles.Snapchat is also planning to allow all of its users to submit video clips to "Our Story," which employees use to create content focused on events and locations.
