Swift and Xcode Head Chris Lattner Leaving Apple This Month

Tuesday January 10, 2017 9:47 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Chris Lattner, Apple's Director of Developer Tools, has announced he will be leaving the company later this month to "pursue an opportunity in another space." Lattner was responsible for leading the teams behind Xcode, Swift, and some other development-related tools and compilers at Apple.

chris-lattner-swift
In a message posted to the Swift mailing list, shared by MacStories, Lattner said Ted Kremenek, currently Senior Manager of Languages and Runtimes at Apple, will be taking over as "Project Lead" for the Swift programming language, managing the "administrative and leadership responsibility" for Swift.org.
This recognizes the incredible effort he has already been putting into the project, and reflects a decision I’ve made to leave Apple later this month to pursue an opportunity in another space. This decision wasn't made lightly, and I want you all to know that I’m still completely committed to Swift. I plan to remain an active member of the Swift Core Team, as well as a contributor to the swift-evolution mailing list.
Lattner said he does not expect his resignation to impact day-to-day operations of the Swift team in any significant way. He also noted Apple's development of Swift 4 will continue under Kremenek. Apple previously said it will shift its focus to Swift 4 after Swift 3.1 is released over the coming months.

Latter is best known as the main author of the LLVM Compiler Infrastructure Project, a collection of modular and reusable compiler and toolchain technologies. He started development of Swift in 2010, and the open source programming language was introduced for Apple software platforms at WWDC 2014.

keysofanxiety
31 minutes ago at 10:01 am
And here come the flood of not-so-witty remarks: why Apple is doomed, why Tim should be fired, and why the new MacBook Pro is a failure.

However, reading the article indicates that somebody else is taking over the admin & leadership responsibility — you know, the boring paperwork stuff. And Latter has said himself that he'll remain a part of the Swift Core team. So if anything, he'll be doing more programming, not less. Management isn't for everybody.

Mind you, that's just the impression I got; not sure if it's right. Though it would be great if somebody who has something beyond a tired witticism could read the article and give their thoughts on the matter. God forbid we might end up having a polite discussion.
billybobthornton
40 minutes ago at 09:52 am
He was upset about the MacBook Pro too.
Crosscreek
42 minutes ago at 09:50 am
Another Mac defection.
mozumder
34 minutes ago at 09:58 am
Most likely what he works on next is a startup and will be acquired by Apple anyways in a few years.
Even Longer
38 minutes ago at 09:54 am
It seems, all the opportunities are in another place, but Apple nowadays.
69Mustang
34 minutes ago at 09:58 am
I freaking hate Chris Lattner. Hate, hate, hate, monstrously hate Chris Lattner and everything Duke.

/realizes this guy isn't Christian Laettner

Never mind.:oops:


On topic: Wish him well, in his future endeavors. Seems there's been a few leaving Apple lately.
eoblaed
24 minutes ago at 10:08 am
Well, that was swift.
Deemr
8 minutes ago at 10:24 am
Things the new Apple fashion style products don't need:
- Innovation
- Pro / Pros
- Terminal
- Automation
- Swift
- XCode

It is soo good that we have a cook that has a clear vision for the company and the products.
