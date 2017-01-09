Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple's Carpool Karaoke Series to Have a Different Host Every Episode
Apple's upcoming Carpool Karaoke series will feature a different host every episode, according to new details on the show shared by Variety. Based on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke bit during the "Late Late Show," Apple's version will feature a format "that is more of an interview series" with rotating hosts.
Carpool Karaoke, which doesn't yet have an air date, will consist of 16 half hour episodes that will air on Apple Music and perhaps iTunes. Apple purchased rights to the show, executive produced by Eric Pankowski, Ben Winston, and James Corden, back in July of 2016.
A Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show
According to Winston, it was "silly" to try and replicate Corden's format because it is so "special and singular." Instead, Corden says pairings will include "outside-the-box" pairings like Billy Eichner and Metallica alongside traditional music choices like Alicia Keys and Ariana Grande.
"We're really excited about the pairings we're putting together," Corden said. Those pairings include more traditional musical choices like John Legend and Alicia Keys and Seth MacFarlane and Ariana Grande, but also more outside-the-box choices like Billy Eichner in the passenger seat, surrounded by the band Metallica, or former NFL star and talk show host Michael Strahan and NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon.The trio of producers says the idea to go outside the traditional music pairings came from "immense demand" from non-musical stars who wanted to appear on Corden's show.
"We wouldn't do Will Smith on ['Late Late Show']," Winston said. "So many people have been getting in touch with us, big movie stars, and we're like that's not really for us, but here with Apple Music it's perfect."Apple is using original television programming to promote its growing services business. Along with Carpool Karaoke, Apple is also working on "Vital Signs," a drama starring Dr. Dre, and "Planet of the Apps," a reality television show focused on the App Store.
This reminds me when I was a kid, by the time your parents caught onto a trend, it meant it was already over.
Sounds like a terrible show
What is peoples fascination with celebrities?!? How about people live in their OWN life and not obsess over rich schmucks making bad movies/tv shows that will never know or care about you in the way you do about them.
smh
When something isn't as scarce, it becomes less special. RIP Carpool Karaoke
So, how does this make my Mac work better with my WiFi work better with my phone work better with iTunes work better with Siri work better with ...?
Can't they do something creative, original and innovative? Or must the just go with copying...
I miss Mac vs. PC...
