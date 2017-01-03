Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Synaptics Announces All-In-One Fingerprint and Facial Recognition System for Mobile Devices
Ahead of CES 2017, Synaptics today announced a new multi-factor biometric engine for use in smartphones, tablets, and notebook PCs. The new platform, made in partnership with facial recognition company KeyLemon, incorporates both fingerprint and facial recognition, allowing a mobile device to be unlocked in multiple ways depending on what's most convenient for the user.
The system also provides additional security for financial transactions and the unlocking of other sensitive information, as two modes of authentication can be required.
Synaptics also recently introduced fingerprint sensors capable of scanning a fingerprint through glass, allowing for button-free display designs able to take advantage of fingerprint recognition functionality.
Apple is working on a similar technology for the iPhone 8, but while Synaptics is an Apple supplier, Apple likely has its own proprietary solution in the works.
