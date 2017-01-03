macOS 10.12.2 Users Urged to Avoid Using 'Work-in-Progress' Preview App to Edit PDFs

Tuesday January 3, 2017 4:42 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
preview-appMac users running macOS Sierra 10.12.2 are being urged to avoid using Preview to edit PDFs until Apple fixes several bugs in the app that can cause corruption issues in the document format.

The recommendation comes from TidBITS publisher Adam Engst. Writing on the online Apple newsletter website, Engst backs up fellow developer Craig Landrup's claim that Apple's decision to rewrite the PDFKit framework for macOS 10.12 has broken basic functionality that PDF-related developers rely on, such as compatibility with ScanSnap and Doxie scanners.
It pains me to say this, speaking as the co-author of "Take Control of Preview," but I have to recommend that Sierra users avoid using Preview to edit PDF documents until Apple fixes these bugs. If editing a PDF in Preview in unavoidable, be sure to work only on a copy of the file and retain the original in case editing introduces corruption of any sort.
As to why issues have arisen in Apple's native Preview application, Engst quotes approvingly the DEVONthink developer Christian Grunenberg, who characterizes the rewritten version of PDFKit in Sierra as a "work in progress":
Apple wants to use a common foundation for both iOS and macOS. However, it was released way too early, and for the first time (at least in my experience) Apple deprecated several features without caring about compatibility. And to make things worse, lots of former features are now broken or not implemented at all, meaning that we had to add lots of workarounds or implement stuff on our own. And there’s still work left to be done.

10.12.2 introduces new issues (it seems that Apple wants to fix at least the broken compatibility now) and of course fixed almost none of the other issues. It’s not only DEVONthink — a lot of other applications (such as EndNote, Skim, Bookends, and EagleFiler) are also affected.
Apple previously removed functionality in its iWork suite for Mac to conform with iOS, but eventually re-introduced the missing features in a later version. Whether Apple plans to do the same with an update to Preview is still unclear. Meanwhile, until Apple fixes the issues with the native Mac app, Engst recommends Smile's PDFpen as an alternative for PDF manipulation of all sorts, with Adobe’s Acrobat DC being a more expensive option.

11 comments


MakeAppleAwesomeAgain
57 minutes ago at 04:48 am
They really don't give a **** about macOS anymore. I think they even won't make any major upgrades in the near feature. They changed the name so it feels right with the other products, copied everything from iOS that makes you stick to iCloud and that's it. What was the last time you were really impressed by a new macOS feature? Now even those features start to become buggy and non-working.
ike1707
43 minutes ago at 05:02 am

I've stopped at El Capitan for the time being. I have very little invested in cloud services, and sadly nothing else Sierra offers interests me.

I've stopped at El Capitan for the time being. I have very little invested in cloud services, and sadly nothing else Sierra offers interests me.
Dorkington
39 minutes ago at 05:06 am
It's a good thing Apple doesn't cater their hardware or software towards professionals or anything.
Applebot1
50 minutes ago at 04:56 am
Really is looking like Apple want to go all in for iOS. OS X days are numbered imo.
jezbd1997
21 minutes ago at 05:24 am

More on this from a really good developer blog:

http://mjtsai.com/blog/2016/12/21/more-macos-preview-pdf-trouble/

http://mjtsai.com/blog/2016/10/03/automatic-download-of-macos-sierra/

I'm honestly surprised that they shipped something as broken as they did. Did they not learn from the whole discoveryd/mDNSResponder fiasco?

Apple doesn't learn anymore under Tim Cook :/ sad truth
WBRacing
25 minutes ago at 05:20 am

Give them a break!! I mean, they've got both developers working on it.

Give them a break!! I mean, they've got both developers working on it.
Xi Xone
16 minutes ago at 05:29 am
What a mess
MellowFuzz
10 minutes ago at 05:35 am
Apple sucks. I can't bring myself to buy their stuff anymore.
PizzaBoxStyle
27 minutes ago at 05:18 am
More on this from a really good developer blog:

http://mjtsai.com/blog/2016/12/21/more-macos-preview-pdf-trouble/

http://mjtsai.com/blog/2016/10/03/automatic-download-of-macos-sierra/

I'm honestly surprised that they shipped something as broken as they did. Did they not learn from the whole discoveryd/mDNSResponder fiasco?
