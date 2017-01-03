Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Intel Announces Full Lineup of Kaby Lake Processors for iMac, MacBook Pro, and More
At today's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Intel formally announced its full lineup of 7th-generation Intel Core processors, known as Kaby Lake. Kaby Lake low-power Y-Series and U-Series processors were announced in late August, but today's unveiling covers notebook and desktop chips that could be destined for many future Apple Macs.
Intel's 7th-generation processors are built on the "14nm+" process, introducing new optimizations compared to previous 14nm Broadwell and Skylake chips.
According to Intel, Kaby Lake will bring "double digit productivity performance increases" of up to 20 percent for gaming notebooks and 25 percent for desktops, compared to 2013 Haswell chips from Intel's prior release cycle. With 4K and 360 degree content, customers can expect up to 65 percent faster performance on notebooks. Enhanced security, a new media engine, and improvements in VR and gaming are all advertised features.
Of the chips announced today, the 28-watt U-Series chips are appropriate for a future 13-inch MacBook Pro update, and we could see the 7267U/7287U/7567U used in 13-inch MacBook Pro machines this year. Those same chips are likely what Apple would use in a Mac mini update, as the Mac mini and the 13-inch MacBook Pro have traditionally included the same chips.
Intel's 45-watt H-Series chips are appropriate for a future 15-inch MacBook Pro update. The 7700HQ would be ideal for entry-level machines, while a mid-tier machine would use the 7820HQ and the top-of-the-line MacBook Pro would use the 7920HQ.
There are multiple potential upgrade options for the 27-inch iMac, but the S-Series desktop chips (7500/7600/7700K) are the straight upgrade path from the current Skylake chips used in 27-inch machines.
For the 21.5-inch iMac, Apple normally uses chips with higher-end integrated graphics, but Intel has not released Kaby Lake chips that are a clear upgrade for the smaller iMac machines. Apple could choose to use Skylake chips instead of Kaby Lake chips for the 21.5-inch iMac, and in that case, would likely adopt the 6585R, 6685R, and 6785R chips, released six months ago.
With today's announcement, Kaby Lake chips that are clear upgrades for the iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini will be available to manufacturers in the near future and will be available for Apple's planned 2017 upgrades. Kaby Lake chips appropriate for future MacBook updates are already available.
Rumors suggest we will see refreshed iMacs in the spring, which is also when we may see new MacBooks, and in the fall, we expect to see Kaby Lake refreshes for the MacBook Pro lineup.
Related Roundups: iMac, Mac mini, MacBook Pro, Retina MacBook
Tags: Intel, CES 2017
Buyer's Guide: iMac (Don't Buy), Mac Mini (Don't Buy), MacBook Pro (Buy Now), MacBook (Caution)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
59 minutes ago at 10:51 am
Remember when Apple used to get chips from Intel ahead of everyone else, like in the original MacBook Air? Now they implement them a year later right before they're obsolete.
1 hour ago at 10:45 am
Maybe Apple could underclock any performance gains out of them and that way they can shave another 0.2mm off everything. Happy days!
1 hour ago at 10:44 am
Coming to a Mac near you Q1 2018.
You know, when Intel releases a new CPU lineup.
1 hour ago at 10:50 am
…and we could see the 7267U/7287U/7567U used in 13-inch MacBook Pro machines this year.You're really funny, MacRumors. REALLY FUNNY.
1 hour ago at 10:47 am
It'll be cool to see these in MacBook Pros in late 2018.
1 hour ago at 10:47 am
Everybody here is really negative, but I'm a huge Apple fan and regardless if Apple is slow to updating their Macs, Macs are still everyone's preferred desktop machine.
54 minutes ago at 10:56 am
Sounds like no real performance gain for anything that doesn't make heavy use of 3D or 4K video?Which is why people need to stop complaining so much. For 90% of Mac users the current processor lineup is plenty powerful. The issues with the Mac are more about the ports being updated and the desktops still using ancient hard drives that slow your computer much more than a new processor will help speed it up.
59 minutes ago at 10:52 am
Anyone reading this headline is delirious if you think these chips mean any substantial upgrades to the iMac and Mac Pro. Any substantial updates are coming in fall 2017. Tim can preach all he wants about 'magic' products but Apple has put all of its eggs into the mobile space. Go ahead Tim, prove us all wrong.
1 hour ago at 10:46 am
Does this mean we have to wait another year for Apple to actually implement them?!
Na. The CPU's are good now but Apple are waiting on the right GPU's... ;)
1 hour ago at 10:44 am
Does this mean we have to wait another year for Apple to actually implement them?!
Really wish Apple would keep up!
Cue the 'I'm waiting for......' comments....!
Really wish Apple would keep up!
Cue the 'I'm waiting for......' comments....!
[ Read All Comments ]