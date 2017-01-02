Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Announces Chinese New Year Event Featuring Free Beats Solo3 Headphones With Mac or iPhone Purchase
Apple today announced an upcoming one-day sale in celebration of Chinese New Year, where the company will provide free Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in red to all customers who purchase a select Mac or iPhone in various countries around the world.
The sale will kick off on January 6 at 8:00 a.m. local time and will be available in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan. A Chinese New Year announcement is available in Malaysia, but the country is not included in the free headphone offer.
To get the free Beats headphones, customers in eligible countries will need to purchase an iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or Mac Pro, but the late 2016 MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar is excluded from the sale. Eligible iPhones include the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus.
Apple's sale announcement is accompanied by a New Year's gift guide featuring a range of New Year's-themed products in red and gold, including a lion dance LionBot kit, a limited edition DJI Phantom 4 drone, and a Chinese New Year iPhone 7 case from Tech21.
Last year, Apple celebrated Chinese New Year by introducing two exclusive Apple Watch Sport models featuring (PRODUCT)RED Sport Bands.
Seems weird to me that they only do this for these select Asian countries. What about America their home turf? Nothing special at all? - We did just celebrate Christmas and our own new year.
I'm not from asia, not that it matters. Allready have beats bluetooth headphones. Never gonna buy it again. Laggy bluetooth, bad quality, glued ear puffs that goes apart after 1.5 year of gentle usage, and sound isnt all that good. Only thing above normal on those headphones are price. And, currently no macs are tempting either since they are all massively overpriced and outdated,... so time for apple to make some better products than start making discounts if they want to grow their market share. Even my iphone 7 upgrade from 6s was a pointless investment, IMO
It's clearly a strategic move to bolster iPhone presence in Asia, where Apple has faced tougher competition.
Apple already strongly dominates profits and has a healthy chunk of marketshare in North America.
