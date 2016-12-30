Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Will Reduce iPhone 7 Production By 10% in Early 2017 Due to 'Sluggish' Sales
Apple plans to reduce production of the iPhone line by 10 percent beginning in the first quarter of 2017, according to supplier data collected by Nikkei. Apple is said to have experienced a similar situation thanks to accumulated inventory of the iPhone 6s late in 2015, which also caused it to lower output of that smartphone in Q1 2016.
The company attempted to prevent the same thing from happening again with the iPhone 7 by curbing production quantities on the 2016 smartphone, but even with that preemptive move Apple is again looking at a manufacturing downturn for its flagship iPhone line in the new year.
In the report, Nikkei cites "sluggish" global sales for the iPhone 7 as the main reason behind the move. Because of this, the production cuts are expected to be focused on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
Later in 2017, Apple will launch the next-generation iPhone, which is currently rumored to come in three different sizes, one of which will include a flexible OLED display with a bezel-free design. Rumors are still conflicting, however, with a report from Mac Otakara suggesting that next year's iPhone could be an iterative update on the design of the iPhone 7 with beefed up internals.
Apple will trim production of its iPhone family around 10% on the year in the first quarter of 2017, according to calculations by The Nikkei based on data from suppliers.Apple could have capitalized on Samsung's Galaxy Note7 problems earlier in the year, but according to a collection of analysts the iPhone 7 lacked "compelling" features and failed to garner interest in the new smartphone line. In September, Apple made the decision not to divulge the first weekend sales for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Throughout the year, a "doom and gloom" sentiment has followed the company ever since it reported its first revenue decline in thirteen years.
...the phones still have sold more sluggishly than expected. Information on production of the latest models and global sales suggests cuts in both the 7 and 7 Plus lines in the coming quarter.
Well Apple, it may be a good idea to not use the same design for three years in a row.
Yup. Must be from sluggish sales, and not from the usual sales volume decline after the rush of a launch of a new model and holiday shopping season.
Oh man. MacRumors is going to love this story.
Can't even imagine the look on the faces of those that have held off purchasing the 2016 edition of the iPhone ONLY to find out that the 2017 edition is identical ... except the camera will be repositioned in order to sell the newest iteration of the Silicone Case.
Can't imagine what they consider Mac sales to be if the iPhone ones are "sluggish."
Every year it's the same article and the same responses. The sales go down because the initial rush to buy a new iPhone is gone and now it's just normal sales and instead of taking that into account and well...history...people want to sensationalize everything and make it seem like Apple is doomed or some crap.
How many times do people have to read the same articles and leave the same responses? Use your brain. It's not from a lack of a headphone jack if the initial sales were more than ever before. It's not because of the same design. This article isn't just your personal excuse to vent at Apple and say "yep. That's why you suck"
Headphone Jack. We tried to warn everyone that was a bridge too far. But you know.... THINNER !!!!
That's generally what happens when you release the same form-factor with little-to-no real world improvements in 2 years.
I love my 7+, and am glad I upgraded, but we haven't seen many ground-breaking improvements since the 6. The average consumer won't upgrade for features such as optical image stabilization.
But I thought the iPhone 7 was the "greatest iPhone we've ever made"?
Same basic design since 2014 will do that. iPhone 8 will be an impressive launch for apple.
New design and all.
