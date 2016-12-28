Twitter's Periscope Now Supports 360-Degree Live Videos

Twitter's video streaming service Periscope was today updated with support for live 360-degree video, allowing broadcasters to share a more immersive video streaming experience with their fans on Periscope and Twitter.
Live 360 videos are denoted by a special badge and when viewed, users can tilt, rotate, or tap on their devices to see additional angles of an uploaded video. 360 video works on iOS devices and some desktop browsers, but Safari is not supported. An example Periscope video is below:
360 Sunset in Florida. First ever #Periscope360 with @Brandee_Anthony https://t.co/AZWbnnT15S— Alex Pettitt (@Alexpettitt) December 28, 2016
With 360 video on Periscope, you can experience moments with the broadcaster and take a look around -- it's one step closer to actually being there. Starting today, you'll be able to join live 360 videos on Periscope and Twitter from some incredible broadcasters -- getting front-row access at exclusive events, traveling to places across the globe, and getting up close with well-known personalities.According to Twitter, the feature is limited to a "small group" of "well-known personalities" who will be broadcasting using the new feature. 360 broadcasts will be rolled out to additional users "during the coming weeks," and Periscope users can apply to test the feature through the Periscope website.
Periscope can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]