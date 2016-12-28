Lenovo Announces New 'ThinkPad' Docks Equipped With Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Ports

Wednesday December 28, 2016 8:16 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Lenovo recently announced a pair of docks in its "ThinkPad" accessory line, including one equipped with Thunderbolt 3 and one with USB-C (via Anandtech). The ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 dock includes a Thunderbolt 3 port, two DisplayPort options, HDMI, VGA, Gigabit Ethernet, a headphone jack, and five USB-A 3.0 ports, with one that is always powered.

Both images show the ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 dock

The company said that users can connect as many as three displays to the Thunderbolt 3 dock, with two coming off the dual DisplayPort streams, and another connected to an extra Thunderbolt 3 output. One display will get up to a 3840 x 2160 resolution at 60Hz, while two displays will have the same resolution at 30Hz. In terms of power, the dock comes with a 135W adapter, with up to 65W of power to a connected laptop. The Thunderbolt 3 dock is likely to work with the new Touch Bar MacBook Pro, but Lenovo hasn't specified compatibility yet.
The dock ships with a 135-Watt AC Adapter, which provides up to 65W of power to the laptop, and the remainder for powering the accessories. There is also a power button on the dock to control the ThinkPad power state when docked, which is nice since the laptop could easily be closed when docked.
The USB-C dock has a similar look and number of ports when compared to the Thunderbolt 3 version. It includes a single USB-C port, three USB-A 3.0 ports, two USB-A 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort options, VGA, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. A single display can be driven with 3840 x 2160 resolution at 30Hz, or the dock can power two displays with 1920x1080 resolution at 60 Hz. The USB-C dock includes a 90W power adapter, with up to 60W of power to a connected laptop.
Users will be able to purchase the ThinkPad USB-C dock in January for $199.99, and the ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 dock in February for $279.99. More information about the ThinkPad line, and other Lenovo products, is likely to be announced at CES in January.

