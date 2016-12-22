MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Copy of Fantastical 2 for Mac

Thursday December 22, 2016 8:00 AM PST by Juli Clover
We're doing a series of holiday giveaways ahead of Christmas, and for today's giveaway, we've teamed up with Flexibits to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a copy of Fantastical 2 for Mac.

Fantastical is one of the most popular calendar apps in the Mac App Store, with a clean, easy-to-use layout and the ability to use natural language like "lunch with Eric at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday" to create calendar events and reminders.


There's a full Mac app and a menu bar widget that makes it easy to see what you've got going on at a glance, and it works with all kinds of calendar accounts: iCloud, Google, Microsoft Exchange, Yahoo, and any other CalDav account.

It features a Notification Center widget, Handoff support, Action and Share Extensions, and it was recently updated with Touch Bar support for the new MacBook Pro. Fantastical 2 for Mac syncs with Fantastical 2 for the iPhone and the iPad, so your calendar is always at your fingertips no matter what device you're using.

Other Fantastical 2 features include time zone support, geofence alerts, built-in maps, Google and Exchange integration, multiple themes, calendar sets for organizing work and personal calendars, support for multiple languages, and more.

fantastical
Fantastical 2 for Mac normally costs $50, but 25 MacRumors readers will get a copy for free. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

a Rafflecopter giveaway
The contest will run from today (December 22) at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time on December 29. The winners will be chosen randomly on December 29 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Avatar
jetho
6 hours ago at 08:27 am

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter.

Must be pretty hard these days to send license keys to users outside the US…
Just as a tip, in case you haven't heard about this new revolutionary invention called E-Mail.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
docziandras
5 hours ago at 08:46 am

This app is the bee's knees!

I splurged for it and use the crap out of it, would suggest fo' free


This app is dope indeed, I would certainly recommend anyone who's lucky enough to be U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older to go for it. Or, y'know, to pay for it. ;)

Edit: rephrased
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
aidler
4 hours ago at 09:46 am
But it's insanely expensive. 50 bucks for a calender app is just way too much. Besides that it appears to be a good app.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Mascots
6 hours ago at 08:20 am
This app is the bee's knees!

I splurged for it and use the crap out of it, would suggest fo' free
Rating: 1 Votes
