Apple Event Next Month Said to Be 'Accompanied By an Event in London'

Apple's upcoming "Let Loose" event "will be accompanied by an event in London," according to The Independent's Andrew Griffin.



The report does not provide any additional details about what will be happening in London, but it might simply be a briefing that allows journalists in the UK to receive hands-on time with the new iPads and other products that Apple is expected to announce next month. Apple has frequently invited the media to hands-on briefings in New York City, and it also held a briefing in Toronto, Canada for the new MacBook Air models last month.

Apple's "Let Loose" event begins on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, which will be 3 p.m. local time in London. New devices and accessories expected to be announced at the event include two new iPad Pro models, two new iPad Air models, an updated Apple Pencil, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard for iPads, and there is always a chance of a surprise or two. A video stream of the event will be available on Apple.com and on YouTube.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has repeatedly said that he expects Apple to launch its Vision Pro headset in additional countries before its developers conference WWDC, which begins June 10. Could the accompanying "event" in London allow journalists in the UK to receive hands-on time with the Vision Pro too? It could make sense for Apple to launch the Vision Pro internationally before it announces visionOS 2 at WWDC, and the UK is one of nine countries where the headset is expected to become available next.

Of course, this is all just some pre-event speculation for fun based on a single sentence in a British newspaper. Apple's actual plans remain to be seen.