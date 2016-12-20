Apple Releases Firmware Update 7.7.8 and 7.6.8 for AirPort Base Stations With Back to My Mac Bug Fix

Tuesday December 20, 2016 3:04 PM PST by Juli Clover
airport_utility_iconApple today released new firmware updates for its Wi-Fi base stations, including the AirPort Express, AirPort Extreme, and AirPort Time Capsule. The 7.7.8 update is available for 802.11ac base stations, while the 7.6.8 update is available for 802.11n base stations.

According to Apple’s release notes, the update fixes an issue that caused AirPort base stations from appearing in the AirPort Utility when Back to My Mac is enabled. The firmware updates can be installed using the AirPort Utility app for iOS or OS X.

Apple has reportedly stopped development on its AirPort wireless routers, with no new AirPort products planned for release, but the company will continue to offer bug fixes and updates in the near future.
zorinlynx
2 days ago at 03:15 pm
Is the Airport really being discontinued? Apple is definitely still selling them, and they haven't made an official announcement, just some third party news that some people were laid off.

It could just be restructuring, hopefully? Maybe I'm overly hopeful, but it just seems odd that Apple is still selling, with plenty of stock available, these products if they don't want to anymore.
stiligFox
2 days ago at 03:15 pm
I still wonder if they aren't planning to combine AirPort and AppleTV into one product.

Would certainly help further the HomeKit initiative.
casperes1996
2 days ago at 03:12 pm
I wish we'd get new AirPorts... Glad they're still receiving some attention though.
jerry16
2 days ago at 03:11 pm
What other company still issues firmware updates after ceasing development of a product? You have to at least give them credit for that much.

Hope to see a router bundled into another product in the future.
yiasou
2 days ago at 03:30 pm

Apple has now stopped development on its AirPort wireless routers, with no new AirPort products planned for release, but the company will continue to offer bug fixes and updates in the near future.


When did Apple officially announce this? This is not a true statement.
pat500000
2 days ago at 03:11 pm
and I thought Airport was being discontinued. But of course, it's a software.

Btw: I'll take this as positive article.
turbineseaplane
2 days ago at 03:56 pm
I really hope the rumor about them discontinuing these was wrong (or they change their mind).

I just love how simple it is to open up Airport Utility and do stuff (like this update).

No mess. No fuss. Clean interface.
It's just wonderful.
mdelvecchio
2 days ago at 03:46 pm


Apple has now stopped development on its AirPort wireless routers, with no new AirPort products planned for release, but the company will continue to offer bug fixes and updates in the near future.


thats strange, i didn't see that press release from Apple confirming this rumor. yet it's stated as fact. how odd.
jclo
2 days ago at 04:39 pm

Is the Airport really being discontinued? Apple is definitely still selling them, and they haven't made an official announcement, just some third party news that some people were laid off.

It could just be restructuring, hopefully? Maybe I'm overly hopeful, but it just seems odd that Apple is still selling, with plenty of stock available, these products if they don't want to anymore.


When did Apple officially announce this? This is not a true statement.


thats strange, i didn't see that press release from Apple confirming this rumor. yet it's stated as fact. how odd.


As others have said, just because rumours claim something does not = truth.

It's pretty 2016 of MacRumors to make a statement of certainty without any official proof.

Until an Apple spokesperson confirms it, AirPort is not discontinued.


My apologies, guys. I have updated the post to make it more clear that the information is based on a rumor and has not yet been confirmed by Apple. I didn't mean to cause confusion.
telegix
2 days ago at 03:22 pm

This was an aggravating bug. I'm glad it is finally fixed.


Indeed it is.. Now, how do I update my airport when its clearly showing as greyed out on my airport app?
