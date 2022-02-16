Apple is working on a next-generation version of the iPad Pro, and while there are no major design updates that we know of, there are some new features that are worth looking forward to.



This guide aggregates everything that we know about the 2022 ‌iPad Pro‌ so far based on the rumors that we've heard.

Mini-LED Display

Apple last year introduced an updated 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ with mini-LED display technology, and in 2022, both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the ‌iPad Pro‌ will feature a mini-LED display.



Apple calls the mini-LED display of the ‌iPad Pro‌ a "Liquid Retina XDR display" that offers improved dynamic range with true-to-life details, vivid colors, and HDR. The current display in the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ uses over 10,000 LEDs across the back of the display, allowing for up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and a 1 million-to-1 contrast ratio.

With the update, the higher-quality mini-LED display will no longer be limited to Apple's largest and most expensive tablet.

M2 Chip

The 2021 ‌iPad Pro‌ models adopted the same M1 chip used in the MacBook Air, Mac mini, and 13-inch MacBook Pro rather than continuing to use an A-series chip as typical iPads do.



That put ‌iPad Pro‌ performance on par with Apple's Macs, and it's likely Apple is going to stick with Mac chips for the pro-level iPads. In 2022, Apple is expected to introduce the successor to the ‌M1‌, the M2.

The ‌M2‌ chip will be used in 2022 versions of the ‌MacBook Air‌, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and of course, the iPad Pros. It will have the same 7 to 8-core CPU, but it is expected to have updated 9 to 10-core GPU options.

The ‌M2‌ chip will offer speed and efficiency improvements over the ‌M1‌, but specifics aren't known at this time.

MagSafe Charging

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the next-generation version of the ‌iPad Pro‌ will support MagSafe wireless charging, much like the iPhone.



Apple could be planning to add a glass back to the ‌iPad Pro‌ and has been testing such a feature, but due to concerns about breakability, Apple might instead opt for a larger Apple logo made of glass that would facilitate wireless charging.



If Apple opts for the glass Apple logo, it would presumably have magnets underneath and a ‌MagSafe‌ charger would be able to align with those magnets for quick and easy charging. One of the iPads that Apple is testing is said to have ‌MagSafe‌ with stronger magnets than the magnets in the ‌iPhone‌, and it is also said to allow for faster wireless charging speeds.

Reverse Wireless Charging

Along with ‌MagSafe‌ wireless charging, the next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ could support reverse wireless charging capabilities, which would let the ‌iPad‌ be used to charge iPhones, AirPods, and other accessories by laying them on the back of the ‌iPad‌.

A New Apple Pencil?

We've heard rumors that Apple is working on a new version of the Apple Pencil, but most of that information dates back to early 2021 and we haven't heard anything since then. It's unclear if we're actually going to get a new ‌Apple Pencil‌.



There were rumors that there would be a black Apple Pencil option back in 2021, but that didn't happen, so it might not have been accurate.

Titanium Chassis

DigiTimes says that Apple is working on a titanium chassis for the ‌iPad‌, which would replace the aluminum used in the current models, but titanium is an expensive material so this may be unlikely or a feature limited to the highest-end iPads.

Future iPad Pros

The 2022 ‌iPad Pro‌ models will continue to use a mini-LED display, but Apple is working on OLED technology for future Macs and iPads. Apple could add an OLED ‌iPad‌ to its lineup in 2023 or 2024, and the ‌iPad Pro‌ could perhaps be the first ‌iPad‌ to adopt an OLED display.



Apple is also developing ‌iPad‌ displays larger than 12.9 inches, but a larger-screened ‌iPad‌ isn't expected to come out for a few years. Larger displays and OLED technology could go hand in hand.

