iPad Pro Again Rumored to Receive Ultra-Thin Bezels Around the Screen

by

The next iPad Pro models could have even thinner bezels around the screen.

ipad pro 2024
In a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo today, the account Instant Digital claimed that the bezels on future iPad Pro models could be as thin as those on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet, although they said the iPad Pro will not have a notch.

Instant Digital has more than 1.4 million followers on Weibo, and the account has accurately leaked Apple information before, such as the Yellow finish for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2's Titanium Milanese Loop. However, like most sources, the account does not have a perfect track record.

Earlier this week, we covered a report that said Apple is considering using LG's chip-on-film (CoF) technology for future iPad Pro displays. This would allow for display drivers to be positioned closer to the screen, which could allow for thinner bezels.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 UltraSamsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

The bezels on the latest iPad Pro models with the M4 chip are already slightly thinner compared to the previous-generation models with the M2 chip, but it is believed that the reduction would be even more significant on the next iPad Pro models.

Instant Digital did hedge their claim by saying that the ultra-thin bezels might not necessarily be ready in time for the next iPad Pro models.

Last year, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said iPad Pro models with an M5 chip would enter mass production in the second half of 2025. The current iPad Pro models with the M4 chip launched in May 2024, and Apple typically updates the iPad Pro on a roughly 18-month cycle, so the next models could be released in September or October this year.

Related Roundup: iPad Pro
Tag: Instant Digital
Buyer's Guide: iPad Pro (Caution)

