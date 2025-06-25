M5 iPad Pro OLED Displays Enter Mass Production for October Launch

Apple is expected to release new iPad Pro models powered by its latest M5 chip later this year, and both Samsung Display and LG Display have reportedly begun mass production of the devices' OLED panels in preparation.



For last year's iPad Pro models which debuted OLED displays, Samsung handled supply for the 11-inch panels, while LG dealt with the 13-inch panels. This year, ZDNet Korea reports that the two manufacturers will share supply for both panel sizes, likely as a result of Apple's efforts to diversify its supply chain.

The change is also likely related to Apple's need to deepen OLED adoption across its suppliers. Reports suggest plans to introduce OLED panels for the iPad mini in 2026 and the iPad Air in 2027.

Aside from OLED displays, last year's M4 iPad Pro models adopted a thinner and lighter design, support for the new Apple Pencil Pro, and more. This year, the iPad Pro will likely receive a much smaller update, with no major upgrades rumored beyond the M5 chip, which will be manufactured on TSMC's more advanced 3-nanometer process technology for performance and efficiency improvements.

The only other potential change that's been rumored is for the Apple logo on the back to switch to a landscape orientation rather than a portrait orientation. That would make the Apple logo upright when the iPad is in landscape mode, such as when it is used with a keyboard.

Back in March, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the new iPad Pro models could launch around October this year. For reference, the M4 iPad Pro models launched in May of 2024.

(Via DigiTimes.)