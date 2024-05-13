Here's How Fast the 9-Core M4 Chip is Based on Early Benchmark Result

An alleged Geekbench 6 benchmark result for the lower-end version of the M4 chip with a 9-core CPU surfaced over the weekend, providing a first look at how it performs compared to the higher-end M4 chip with a 10-core CPU.



The result indicates that the 9-core M4 chip is around 10% slower than the 10-core variant in terms of multi-core performance. While that outcome might seem obvious at first glance, the 9-core variant of the chip has three performance cores, instead of four in the 10-core variant, so this result was not guaranteed.

Assuming that the Geekbench 6 listing is accurate, the 9-core M4 chip is still around 13% faster than the M3 chip for multi-core performance, and up to 35% faster than the M2 chip in the previous-generation iPad Pro.

Here's how the 9-core M4 chip stacks up in multi-core Geekbench 6 results:



M4 chip (10-core CPU): ~14,600

~14,600 M4 chip (9-core CPU): ~13,000

~13,000 M3 chip (8-core CPU): ~11,600

~11,600 M2 chip (8-core CPU): ~9,600

The new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models are equipped with a 9-core M4 chip when configured with 256GB or 512GB of storage, while models with 1TB or 2TB of storage are equipped with a 10‑core M4 chip. Both variants have a 10-core GPU.

For reasons unclear, the Geekbench 6 listing shows the iPad Pro with the 9-core M4 chip as running iPadOS 17.6, whereas all results for the 10-core model have shown iPadOS 17.4 so far. The first beta of iPadOS 17.6 will likely be made available for testing later this month, following the upcoming release of iPadOS 17.5.

The new iPad Pro models launch on Wednesday.

Thanks, Michael Burkhardt!