13-Inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard ~50 Grams Lighter Than Older Model

Apple's new Magic Keyboard accessory for the latest iPad Pro models is "thinner and lighter" than the model it replaces, according to the company.



Apple typically does not provide weight specifications for iPad accessories, but some early reviewers have effectively confirmed Apple's claims with their own figures for the 13-inch version of the Magic Keyboard.

Six Colors' Jason Snell weighed the 13-inch Magic Keyboard at 667 grams, while Brian Tong put the accessory at 662 grams and The Verge recorded 658 grams on its scales.

Despite the small variations, from these figures we can conclude that the 13-inch Magic Keyboard is around 50 grams lighter than the previous generation model, which weighed around 710 grams.

It's worth noting that at 580 grams, the new 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ itself is much lighter than the previous generation 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, which weighed 682 grams.

Based on these numbers, the total weight of the ‌iPad Pro‌ and Magic Keyboard is around 1,247 grams, which is exceedingly close to the stated 1.24 kg weight of Apple's M3-powered 13-inch MacBook Air.

Meanwhile, the 11-inch Magic Keyboard is 580 grams, according to a MacRumors forum member who received theirs early. In comparison, previous model weighs 601 grams.