New iPad Pro Teardown Reveals Internal Design Changes, Including Apple Logo With Copper

YouTube channel Phone Repair Guru has shared a teardown video for the new 13-inch iPad Pro with the M4 chip, providing a first look at the device's internal design changes.

During its iPad event last week, Apple said it was able to improve the thermal performance of the new iPad Pro models by nearly 20% compared to the previous-generation models by adding graphite sheets to the chassis and infusing the rear Apple logo with copper. These changes can be seen towards the end of the teardown video.

Apple moved the front camera and Face ID components to the iPad Pro's right-side edge, which is where the new Apple Pencil Pro magnetically attaches to the device. The teardown shows some changes to the array of magnets inside the iPad Pro.

Overall, the new iPad Pro has a similar internal design as the previous generation. The video provides a look at the central logic board with the M4 chip, a 10,209 mAh battery with adhesive pull tabs, quad speakers, and more.

Repair website iFixit will likely share a more in-depth teardown of the new iPad Pro soon.

The new iPad Pro launched in stores and began arriving to customers on Wednesday. In addition to the M4 chip and the relocated front camera, key new features include a brighter OLED display and thinner design compared to the previous generation. For more details about the device, read our recap of Apple's event from last week.