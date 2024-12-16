Foldable iPad Pro and OLED iPad Air Expected in 2027, OLED iPad Mini to Launch in 2026

Apple is working to expand OLED display technology to several additional iPads, including a future foldable iPad, according to analyst firm Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).



An 8.5-inch OLED iPad mini is planned for a 2026 launch, while 11-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Air models are expected to follow in 2027. With the ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad mini‌ set to gain OLED display technology, most of Apple's lineup with the exception of the low-cost ‌iPad‌ is expected to feature OLED displays by 2027.

DSCC also expects an 18.8-inch foldable iPad Pro with an OLED display to launch in 2027. There have been several rumors suggesting that a foldable ‌iPad‌ or MacBook will be one of Apple's first foldable devices, including a report from The Wall Street Journal over the weekend. The WSJ said that Apple is working on a larger foldable device that's "intended to serve as a laptop" and that would unfold to be about 19 inches in size. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also highlighted a foldable ‌iPad‌ this weekend, suggesting that the "giant" tablet would launch in 2028. According to Gurman, Apple does not want the upcoming foldable device to have a crease, instead appearing as a single piece of glass.

Rumors have been unclear on whether the upcoming foldable device will be an ‌iPad‌ or a Mac, but either is feasible depending on what operating system Apple opts to go with.

While iPhones and the Apple Watch have used OLED displays for years, it has taken time for larger OLED displays to be affordable enough for use in Macs and iPads. Apple debuted its first OLED iPads this year, introducing the 11-inch and 13-inch OLED ‌iPad Pro‌ models.