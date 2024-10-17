Apple Finally Begins Selling Refurbished 2022 iPad Pro and iPad Air Models in More Countries
Apple this week began selling certified refurbished 2022 iPad Pro and iPad Air models through its online store in additional countries, including France, Germany, Japan, and the UK. Availability in the U.S. and Canada began last month.
The fourth-generation 11-inch iPad Pro with the M2 chip, sixth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M2 chip, and fifth-generation iPad Air with the M1 chip are each available in a variety of storage capacities and color options. The refurbished models are discounted by approximately 15% compared to the original pricing of these iPads.
Apple first introduced this particular iPad Air model in March 2022, and the iPad Pro models followed in October of that year.
Apple says its refurbished iPads include a new battery and outer shell, a new white box, and all manuals and accessories, including a USB-C charging cable and power adapter. Apple says it puts refurbished devices through a "thorough cleaning process and inspection," and it performs full functionality testing to ensure there are no defective units.
All refurbished iPads are covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty and 14-day return policy, and eligible for AppleCare+ coverage.
While some savings can be had here, these are obviously two-year-old iPad models with fewer remaining years of iPadOS support. There are often better deals available for newer-generation iPads on Amazon that are brand new in the box.
