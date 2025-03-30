iPad Pro With Apple's 5G Modem, iPad 12, and More Already Rumored

by

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today shared some details about future devices.

iPad Pro M4 Silver and Space Black Feature 1
In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is already in the early stages of developing iPad Pro models with an M6 chip and an Apple-designed 5G modem, an entry-level iPad 12 with a newer chip, and MacBook Air models with an M5 chip.

Apple is currently aiming to release the iPad Pro models with its own 5G modem in 2027, according to Gurman. This will likely be Apple's C2 modem. The current cellular iPad Pro models are equipped with Qualcomm modems.

Apple's first C1 modem debuted in the iPhone 16e last month.

A new iPad Pro generation typically launches every 18 months or so. The current models were released in May 2024, and the next models with the M5 chip will likely launch in October this year. If this trend continues, the iPad Pro models with the M6 chip and an Apple-designed 5G modem would likely be released in the first half of 2027.

Gurman did not say when the new entry-level iPad and MacBook Air models will launch, but 2026 is a safe bet.

At this point, no other major changes have been rumored for these devices.

