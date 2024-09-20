Apple Working to Fix iPadOS 18 Issue With M4 iPad Pro Models

In an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers this week, Apple has acknowledged an issue with installing iPadOS 18 on iPad Pro models with the M4 chip. We first reported on this issue earlier this week.



The memo, obtained by MacRumors, states that a "small number" of these iPad Pro models are unable to power on after a customer attempted to install iPadOS 18 on the device. Apple is working to resolve the issue, and it has made iPadOS 18 unavailable on affected iPad Pro models in the meantime, according to the memo.

Apple has advised technicians to attempt a force restart of a customer's iPad Pro model, if the device has experienced this issue.

It is unclear how long it will take for Apple to identify and implement a fix.