Apple's Foldable iPad Pro Prototype Features Under-Display Face ID

Previous rumors have suggested Apple is working on a foldable iPad Pro, and a new rumor today claims that one of Apple's prototypes for the device features under-display Face ID technology.



According to Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station, one of Apple's engineering prototypes features an 18.8-inch foldable screen with a "metal superstructure lens" that integrates the receiver and transmitter components of Face ID for under-display facial recognition. The leaker provided no other information.

There have been several rumors suggesting that a foldable ‌iPad‌ or MacBook is in the works. Previous rumors have been unclear on whether the upcoming foldable device will be an ‌iPad‌ or a Mac, but either is feasible depending on what operating system Apple opts to go with.

As for under-display Face ID, it has been rumored for future iPhones for several years, but has so far failed to materialize. Today's rumor is the first to mention under-display Face ID in the context of Apple's foldable plans.

According to analyst firm Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Apple is planning to launch an 18.8-inch foldable iPad Pro with an OLED display in 2027. Separately, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed LG aims to begin mass production of display panels for a MacBook with a 20.2-inch or an 18.8-inch foldable screen in the fourth quarter of 2025.

A December report by The Wall Street Journal has also claimed that Apple is working on a larger foldable device that's "intended to serve as a laptop" and that would unfold to be about 19 inches in size.

In addition, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also spoken of a foldable ‌iPad in development‌, suggesting that the "giant" tablet would launch in 2028. According to Gurman, Apple does not want the upcoming foldable device to have a crease, instead appearing as a single piece of glass.

Apple is also said to be working on a book-style foldable iPhone with a crease-free display for release late next year. Rather than feature Face ID, the foldable iPhone will reportedly integrate Touch ID into a side button, similar to recent iPad Air and iPad mini models, due to internal space constraints.