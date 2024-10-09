iPad Pro Shipment Projections Slashed on Sluggish OLED Panel Demand

by

Apple's M4 iPad Pro models with OLED displays are reportedly facing weaker-than-expected demand since their debut in the second quarter, according to a new analyst report.

m4 iPad Pro Horizontal Feature Purple Triad
Released in May of this year, the 11-inch and 13-inch devices marked Apple's first use of OLED technology in larger screens and were initially projected to ship up to 10 million units in 2024. However, in its latest analysis, market research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has significantly lowered that forecast to just 6.7 million units.

DSCC's Ross Young reports that shipments of the 11-inch model are likely to decrease by 40% in the third quarter and a further 30% in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter. The larger 13-inch model is said to be experiencing an even steeper decline, with shipments projected to drop by over 50% and 90% in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

Young attributed the lukewarm reception to several factors. The high price point, starting at $999 for the 11.1-inch model and $1,299 for the 13-inch version, may be deterring potential buyers who view tablets as complementary devices to smartphones or laptops. That's not to say that the new M4 processor and advanced display technology aren't impressive, but they may not provide enough incentive for consumers to upgrade their existing tablets. The limitations of Apple's iPadOS software could also be a factor.

The situation raises questions about the viability of OLED technology in maintaining Apple's premium pricing for tablets. Young noted that in the TV market, OLED has successfully competed with mini-LED technology, but the price differential remains a significant hurdle in the tablet space.

Apple is also said to be working on an OLED version of the iPad Air, and prior rumors have suggested that it will be released in 2026. However, due to sluggish sales of OLED ‌iPad Pro‌ models, Young expressed concern that the ‌iPad Air‌'s switch from LCD to OLED could be delayed by more than a year.

Despite the disappointing sales figures for the OLED ‌iPad Pro‌, Young remains optimistic about the future of OLED in Apple's MacBook lineup. The analyst has previously predicted that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will switch from mini-LED to OLED as early as 2026. Young said he still expects stronger demand for OLED laptops compared to tablets, pointing at the increasing adoption of OLED displays by PC manufacturers.

MacBooks with OLED displays would offer increased brightness and improved contrast ratio compared to LCD models, and the displays would also be more power efficient for longer battery life. The switch to OLED displays could also contribute to future MacBook Pro models having a thinner design.

