New iPad Pro Reportedly Launching This Year

Apple plans to release at least one new iPad Pro model this year, according to a supplier-focused report today from Korean website The Elec. It is likely that the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models would be updated simultaneously.



After receiving an OLED display last year, the report said the iPad Pro will receive only "minor" changes this year. Overall, the next iPad Pro is expected to look "similar" to the current models, suggesting that the device will not receive any major design changes this year. All in all, expect a spec bump only for the next iPad Pro models.

The report is focused on the possibility of South Korean company LX Semicon supplying display drivers for the new iPad Pro this year. It said that components for the device would go into mass production in April or May, suggesting that the next iPad Pro models are still many months away. A launch will likely occur later in the year.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple could have its next-generation M5 chip ready for the next iPad Pro by late 2025 or early 2026.

The current iPad Pro models with OLED displays and the M4 chip launched in May 2024.

Earlier this year, Apple is expected to release new iPad Air and entry-level iPad 11 models. Those devices will likely launch by March or April. According to Gurman, the iPad 11 will be equipped with an A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence, while a recent leak indicated that the new iPad Air models will have an M3 chip.

It is unclear if the iPad mini will be updated this year, but it is typically only updated once every several years. After receiving the A17 Pro chip and more last year, the iPad mini might be the only iPad model that is not updated in 2025.