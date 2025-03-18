iPad Keyboards Buyer's Guide: 10+ Differences Compared

Apple now sells three different keyboards for each member of the iPad lineup, with the exception of the iPad mini, which is too small for a physically connected keyboard. It is compatible with Bluetooth keyboards only.

While choosing between ‌iPad‌ keyboards is now a clear-cut issue since there is only one available for each type of ‌iPad‌, it is now even more important to consider their slightly different features and designs when choosing an ‌iPad‌. All of the differences between the three models, as well as the recently discontinued Magic Keyboard for iPad Air and iPad Pro, are listed below:

Magic Keyboard Folio
(2022–2025)		 Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌
(2020–2025)		 Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Air‌
(2025)		 Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Pro‌
(2024–2025)
Detachable keyboard
Separate magnetic kickstand Integrated "floating" cantilever design Integrated "floating" cantilever design Integrated "floating" cantilever design
USB-C port for passthrough charging USB-C port for passthrough charging USB-C port for passthrough charging
Plastic hinge Redesigned aluminum hinge Redesigned aluminum hinge
0.84 pounds (381 grams) 11-Inch: 1.3 pounds (590 grams)
13-Inch: 1.56 pounds (710 grams)		 TBC 11-Inch: 1.28 pounds (580 grams)
13-Inch: 1.46 pounds (662 grams)
Silicone top case Silicone top case Silicone top case Aluminum top case
14-key function row 14-key function row 14-key function row
Backlighting Backlighting
Trackpad Trackpad Larger trackpad Larger trackpad
Physical click Physical click Physical click Haptic feedback
Available in White only Available in White or Black Available in White only Available in White or Black
Compatible with ‌iPad‌ with A14 or A16 Compatible with ‌iPad Air‌ with A14, M1, M2, or M3 and ‌iPad Pro‌ with A12X, A12Z, ‌M1‌, and ‌M2‌ Compatible with ‌iPad Air‌ with A14, ‌M1‌, ‌M2‌, or M3 Compatible with ‌iPad Pro‌ with M4
$249 Discontinued 11-Inch: $269
13-Inch: $319		 11-Inch: $299
13-Inch: $349

All of the keyboards feature scissor mechanism with 1mm travel for quiet, responsive typing and connect via a Smart Connector on the ‌iPad‌, meaning there is no need for charging or Bluetooth.

The Magic Keyboard Folio is unique in offering a magnetic kickstand, separate from the keyboard itself, to prop the ‌iPad‌ up independently. While this is extremely useful for users who want to use their ‌iPad‌ on a table, it is not a very good experience for use on a lap. The Magic Keyboards for ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌ do not have a separate magnetic kickstand, instead prioritizing an all-in-one design that works well on a user's lap and is far more akin to a MacBook.

The ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌'s Magic keyboards are very similar, but the ‌iPad Pro‌'s version has an aluminum top case, giving it a more premium feel and appearance. Likewise, its haptic feedback emulates a physical click more uniformly and is equal to a MacBook, allowing users to choose how forcefully they want to click the trackpad. Backlighting may be essential for those who plan to often use their ‌iPad‌ in dark environments. However, both models feature a 14-key function row and a large trackpad.

If you already have the original Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Air‌ and ‌iPad Pro‌, the new versions are a notable upgrade, especially for the ‌iPad Pro‌. If you're an ‌iPad Air‌ user, it's important to note that you will lose backlighting if you upgrade to the latest version of the accessory.

