Apple's Next iPad Pro Could Feature Ultra-Slim Bezels

Apple is considering LG Innotek's chip-on-film (CoF) technology for future iPad Pro OLED displays, a change that could potentially deliver slimmer bezels and more compact designs without sacrificing screen size.



Korean outlet The Elec reports that Apple is expected to approve or reject LX Semicon's display driver IC this month, which would work alongside LG Innotek's CoF technology. CoF technology attaches display driver chips to panels using heat compression on flexible film, sending signals to control individual pixels through thin-film transistors.

The combination enables tighter integration of the panel along the display's edges, which could end up shrinking the visible bezels and creating more screen real estate in the same device footprint. The combination might also offer more power-efficient signal processing, which would translate to better battery life, though this is more speculative.

Apple has exclusively relied on Samsung System LSI for display driver ICs in its OLED iPad Pro models launched last year. A switch to LG would also diversify Apple's supply chain while potentially reducing component costs through increased competition.

The report doesn't specify which iPad model the components are destined for, but DigiTimes reports separately that LX Semicon's entry into Apple's supply chain is related to iPad Pro.

The iPad Pro is rumored to receive an M5 chip in the second half of 2025. Future models could also feature landscape-oriented Apple logos and Apple-designed 5G modems by 2027. A foldable 18.8-inch iPad Pro could arrive as early as 2027.