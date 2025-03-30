Gurman: New iPad Pro and MacBook Pro Models With M5 Chips to Launch Later This Year

Apple's next-generation iPad Pro models with the M5 chip will "launch this year," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the new iPad Pro models have progressed to an "advanced testing" stage, and he expects mass production of the devices to begin in the second half of this year. If that timeframe is met, the new iPad Pro models could launch around October, which is when the 2018 and 2022 models debuted.

Apple last released new iPad Pro models in May 2024. It was a big year for the iPad Pro, which received its first-ever OLED display, a thinner and lighter design, the M4 chip, support for the new Apple Pencil Pro, and more. This year, the iPad Pro will likely receive a much smaller update, with no major upgrades rumored beyond the M5 chip.

Similarly, Gurman expects new MacBook Pro models with M5 chips to launch later this year, but no other major changes are expected. Previous rumors have claimed that the MacBook Pro will receive a major redesign next year, with an OLED display and a thinner design, so we recommend waiting until late 2026 to buy a new MacBook Pro if possible.