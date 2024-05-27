Apple Says Future iPads Could Feature Landscape Apple Logo
French website Numerama interviewed three senior Apple employees about the new iPad Pro models that launched earlier this month. While the discussion did not reveal many new details, it did mention one potential change for future iPads.
While the Apple logo on the back of iPads is positioned so that it appears upright in vertical orientation, the devices are often used in landscape orientation with a keyboard attached, which results in the Apple logo appearing on its side. Apple even moved the front camera to the longer right-side edge on the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, so that it appears at the top-center when the devices are in landscape orientation.
With landscape usage becoming increasingly popular, Apple product designer Molly Anderson said a landscape Apple logo is a possibility on future iPads.
"I think it could change," said Anderson, per a computer translation of the French-language interview. "We are thinking about it. The iPad has long been a product that is used in portrait mode, but we are using it more and more in landscape mode."
On the software side, Apple already began showing the Apple logo that appears when an iPad is booting up in a landscape position instead of vertical starting with iPadOS 14.5, but only when a keyboard is connected to the device. With Apple open to making the change on the hardware side too, it will be something to look for on future iPads.
Popular Stories
Best Buy today kicked off its Memorial Day weekend sale, and it has some of the best prices we've tracked in weeks on iPads and MacBooks. Specifically, you'll find record low prices on the 5th generation iPad Air, iPad mini 6, M2 MacBook Air, and M3 MacBook Pro. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment,...
With the macOS 15 update that is set to debut at WWDC in June, Apple plans to rearrange "menus and app UIs," according to a report from AppleInsider. The System Settings app, which was last updated with macOS Ventura, will get one of the biggest updates. With macOS Ventura, Apple renamed the System Preferences app to System Settings, introducing a design similar to the Settings app on the...
On May 13, OpenAI during its Spring Update announced that it would be releasing a desktop ChatGPT app for the Mac in the "coming weeks," and said that ahead of a wider launch it had started rolling out the app to some ChatGPT Plus subscribers. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. After testing the app for a few days, we thought it was worth sharing some reasons why...
Last week, some iPhone users reported that Apple's iOS 17.5 update had introduced a bug that caused old photos that were deleted to reappear in the Photos app. Apple quickly released an iOS 17.5.1 update to fix the issue, but for many users, its explanation of "database corruption" in the release notes was all too brief, and did little to allay concerns about the privacy of their data. Apple ...