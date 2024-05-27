Apple Says Future iPads Could Feature Landscape Apple Logo

French website Numerama interviewed three senior Apple employees about the new iPad Pro models that launched earlier this month. While the discussion did not reveal many new details, it did mention one potential change for future iPads.



While the Apple logo on the back of iPads is positioned so that it appears upright in vertical orientation, the devices are often used in landscape orientation with a keyboard attached, which results in the Apple logo appearing on its side. Apple even moved the front camera to the longer right-side edge on the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, so that it appears at the top-center when the devices are in landscape orientation.

With landscape usage becoming increasingly popular, Apple product designer Molly Anderson said a landscape Apple logo is a possibility on future iPads.

"I think it could change," said Anderson, per a computer translation of the French-language interview. "We are thinking about it. The iPad has long been a product that is used in portrait mode, but we are using it more and more in landscape mode."

On the software side, Apple already began showing the Apple logo that appears when an iPad is booting up in a landscape position instead of vertical starting with iPadOS 14.5, but only when a keyboard is connected to the device. With Apple open to making the change on the hardware side too, it will be something to look for on future iPads.