iOS 27 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8, and there are already many rumored features and changes for iPhones.



The first developer beta of iOS 27 will likely be available immediately following the keynote, and a public beta typically follows in July. Following beta testing, the software update should be released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September.

Below, we outline some of the new features that are rumored to be coming with iOS 27, as reported by sources such as Bloomberg and The Information.



Siri App



Apple reportedly plans to debut an all-new, dedicated Siri app with a so-called "Extensions" feature across iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.

With the Siri app, iPhone, iPad, and Mac users will reportedly be able to interact with Apple's assistant in both text and voice modes. The app will also provide users with access to their past conversations with Siri. Overall, the Siri app would function similarly to chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.

It has been rumored that iOS 27 will include a new Siri interface in the Dynamic Island. When you trigger Siri, the Dynamic Island will reportedly show a "Search or Ask" prompt, and this will apparently be accompanied by a "glowing cursor" that looks similar to how the "26" is highlighted in the WWDC 2026 graphic.

iOS 27 should also include Apple's delayed personalized Siri features from 2024. For example, Apple showed a user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch reservation based on info retrieved from the Mail and Messages apps.

"We look forward to bringing a more personalized Siri to users coming this year," said Apple's CEO Tim Cook, on an earnings call this week.



New Satellite Features



iOS 27 will reportedly support 5G satellite internet connectivity, although this functionality might be limited to the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra models with Apple's next-generation C2 modem.

Four additional satellite features have been rumored:

Apple Maps via satellite

Photos support for Messages via satellite

Third-party apps in the App Store will be able to integrate Apple's satellite features

The ability to connect an iPhone to a satellite without pointing the device toward the sky

Amazon last month announced plans to acquire Globalstar, the satellite company that powers Apple's satellite features on the iPhone 14 and newer and the Apple Watch Ultra 3. In turn, Amazon announced that it has signed an agreement with Apple to provide satellite connectivity for current and future iPhone and Apple Watch features.

Apple's current satellite features:

Emergency SOS via satellite

Find My via satellite

Roadside Assistance via satellite

Messages via satellite

All of the features are currently free to use in supported areas without Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity. Availability varies by country.



"Mac OS X Snow Leopard" Approach to Bug Fixes

iOS 27 may be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that Apple is apparently focused on improving "quality and underlying performance." Apple is expected to focus on bug fixes, improved stability, and Liquid Glass design enhancements.



More Rumored Features

Apple has reportedly tested an updated iPhone keyboard with enhanced autocorrect. The features should debut on iOS 27 if Apple moves forward with it. Similar to Grammarly, the keyboard "expands autocorrect by offering alternative words."

iOS 27 is not expected to include any major Liquid Glass design changes, but the update may add a system-wide Liquid Glass slider for precisely adjusting the opacity of the interface. A similar slider already exists for the Lock Screen's clock.

The update may include four new Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone 15 Pro and newer, based on code on Apple's servers discovered by Nicolás Alvarez:

Visual Intelligence will let you scan nutrition labels on food packaging, for tracking calories and macronutrients in the Health app.

Visual Intelligence will let you scan phone numbers and addresses printed on paper or a business card and add them to the Contacts app.

In the Wallet app, you will likely be able to scan physical event tickets, gym membership cards, and so forth and generate digital versions.

In the Safari app, you will be able to automatically name Tab Groups for users based on the contents of the tabs within the group.

A subsequent report provided more details about the new Visual Intelligence features.

iOS 27 may also have three new Apple Intelligence photo editing tools in the Photos app.

Apple reportedly plans to add "Undo" and "Redo" options to the iPhone's Home Screen customization menu on iOS 27.

Compatible iPhone Models



iOS 27 will be compatible with the iPhone 12 series and newer, according to Instant Digital, a known Apple leaker on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

If this rumor is accurate, iOS 27 will drop support for the following iPhone models:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

However, these devices will continue to receive iOS 26 security updates for at least a few years.

iOS 27 will be compatible with the following iPhone models, according to the leaker:

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Any new Apple Intelligence features introduced in iOS 27 will require an iPhone 15 Pro or newer.

Instant Digital has accurately leaked Apple information before, such as the yellow color for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2's Titanium Milanese Loop. However, the account does not have a perfect track record.