 iOS 27 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone - MacRumors
Skip to Content

iOS 27 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

by

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8, and there are already many rumored features and changes for iPhones.

iOS 27 on iPhone 17 1
The first developer beta of iOS 27 will likely be available immediately following the keynote, and a public beta typically follows in July. Following beta testing, the software update should be released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September.

Below, we outline some of the new features that are rumored to be coming with iOS 27, as reported by sources such as Bloomberg and The Information.

Siri App

iOS 18 Siri Personal Context
Apple reportedly plans to debut an all-new, dedicated Siri app with a so-called "Extensions" feature across iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.

With the Siri app, iPhone, iPad, and Mac users will reportedly be able to interact with Apple's assistant in both text and voice modes. The app will also provide users with access to their past conversations with Siri. Overall, the Siri app would function similarly to chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.

It has been rumored that iOS 27 will include a new Siri interface in the Dynamic Island. When you trigger Siri, the Dynamic Island will reportedly show a "Search or Ask" prompt, and this will apparently be accompanied by a "glowing cursor" that looks similar to how the "26" is highlighted in the WWDC 2026 graphic.

iOS 27 should also include Apple's delayed personalized Siri features from 2024. For example, Apple showed a user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch reservation based on info retrieved from the Mail and Messages apps.

"We look forward to bringing a more personalized Siri to users coming this year," said Apple's CEO Tim Cook, on an earnings call this week.

New Satellite Features

Emergency SOS via Satellite iPhone YT
iOS 27 will reportedly support 5G satellite internet connectivity, although this functionality might be limited to the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra models with Apple's next-generation C2 modem.

Four additional satellite features have been rumored:

  • Apple Maps via satellite
  • Photos support for Messages via satellite
  • Third-party apps in the App Store will be able to integrate Apple's satellite features
  • The ability to connect an iPhone to a satellite without pointing the device toward the sky

Amazon last month announced plans to acquire Globalstar, the satellite company that powers Apple's satellite features on the iPhone 14 and newer and the Apple Watch Ultra 3. In turn, Amazon announced that it has signed an agreement with Apple to provide satellite connectivity for current and future iPhone and Apple Watch features.

Apple's current satellite features:

  • Emergency SOS via satellite
  • Find My via satellite
  • Roadside Assistance via satellite
  • Messages via satellite

All of the features are currently free to use in supported areas without Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity. Availability varies by country.

"Mac OS X Snow Leopard" Approach to Bug Fixes

iOS 27 may be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that Apple is apparently focused on improving "quality and underlying performance." Apple is expected to focus on bug fixes, improved stability, and Liquid Glass design enhancements.

More Rumored Features

Apple has reportedly tested an updated iPhone keyboard with enhanced autocorrect. The features should debut on iOS 27 if Apple moves forward with it. Similar to Grammarly, the keyboard "expands autocorrect by offering alternative words."

iOS 27 is not expected to include any major Liquid Glass design changes, but the update may add a system-wide Liquid Glass slider for precisely adjusting the opacity of the interface. A similar slider already exists for the Lock Screen's clock.

The update may include four new Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone 15 Pro and newer, based on code on Apple's servers discovered by Nicolás Alvarez:

  • Visual Intelligence will let you scan nutrition labels on food packaging, for tracking calories and macronutrients in the Health app.
  • Visual Intelligence will let you scan phone numbers and addresses printed on paper or a business card and add them to the Contacts app.
  • In the Wallet app, you will likely be able to scan physical event tickets, gym membership cards, and so forth and generate digital versions.
  • In the Safari app, you will be able to automatically name Tab Groups for users based on the contents of the tabs within the group.

A subsequent report provided more details about the new Visual Intelligence features.

iOS 27 may also have three new Apple Intelligence photo editing tools in the Photos app.

Apple reportedly plans to add "Undo" and "Redo" options to the iPhone's Home Screen customization menu on iOS 27.

Compatible iPhone Models

iPhone 15 General Feature Green
iOS 27 will be compatible with the iPhone 12 series and newer, according to Instant Digital, a known Apple leaker on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

If this rumor is accurate, iOS 27 will drop support for the following iPhone models:

  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)

However, these devices will continue to receive iOS 26 security updates for at least a few years.

iOS 27 will be compatible with the following iPhone models, according to the leaker:

  • iPhone 17e
  • iPhone 17
  • iPhone 17 Pro
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max
  • iPhone Air
  • iPhone 16e
  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Any new Apple Intelligence features introduced in iOS 27 will require an iPhone 15 Pro or newer.

Instant Digital has accurately leaked Apple information before, such as the yellow color for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2's Titanium Milanese Loop. However, the account does not have a perfect track record.

Related Roundup: iOS 27

Popular Stories

iOS 26

iOS 26.5 and iOS 27 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Friday April 3, 2026 7:21 am PDT by
Earlier this week, Apple seeded the first beta of iOS 26.5 to developers. The software update is relatively minor so far, which is not too surprising given that Apple is likely shifting its focus towards iOS 27. Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8, and the update should be released in September. Below, we outline what is new in iOS 26.5 so far, along...
Read Full Article44 comments
iOS 27 on iPhone 17 1

Apple to Unveil iOS 27 in June With These New Features Beyond Siri

Friday April 17, 2026 8:40 am PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8, and the update should be released in September. Below, we outline some of the new features that are rumored to be coming with iOS 27, beyond the long-awaited more personalized version of Siri. iOS 27 will reportedly support 5G satellite internet connectivity, although this functionality might be limited to the...
Read Full Article45 comments
Apple Visual Intelligence

4 New Apple Intelligence Features Found in Apple Code, Likely in iOS 27

Thursday April 16, 2026 4:13 am PDT by
iOS 27 is likely to introduce at least four new Apple Intelligence features that function within system apps, based on backend code discovered by Nicolás Alvarez and confirmed by MacRumors. First up, Apple is expected to lean more heavily into Visual Intelligence in iOS 27, since the company is reportedly developing AI wearable devices that will leverage the feature. Apple is reportedly...
Read Full Article41 comments