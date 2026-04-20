 iOS 27 Rumored to Drop Support for These iPhone Models - MacRumors
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iOS 27 Rumored to Drop Support for These iPhone Models

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iOS 27 will be compatible with the iPhone 12 series and newer, according to Instant Digital, a known Apple leaker on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

iOS 27 on iPhone 17 1
If this rumor is accurate, iOS 27 will drop support for the following iPhone models:

  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)

However, these devices will continue to receive iOS 26 security updates for at least a few years.

iOS 27 will be compatible with the following iPhone models, according to the leaker:

  • iPhone 17e
  • iPhone 17
  • iPhone 17 Pro
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max
  • iPhone Air
  • iPhone 16e
  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Any new Apple Intelligence features introduced in iOS 27 will require an iPhone 15 Pro or newer.

Apple will unveil iOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote on Monday, June 8, and the first developer beta should be released later that day. A public beta typically follows in July, ahead of a final release to all users in September.

iOS 27 been likened to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that Apple is reportedly focused on bug fixes and stability improvements. A handful of new features are still expected, including a dedicated Siri app, a system-wide slider for finely adjusting the opacity of Liquid Glass, improved keyboard autocorrection, and more.

Instant Digital has accurately leaked Apple information before, such as the yellow color for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2's Titanium Milanese Loop. However, the account does not have a perfect track record.

Related Roundup: iOS 27
Tags: Instant Digital, Weibo

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Top Rated Comments

Zenman12 Avatar
Zenman12
19 minutes ago at 07:56 am
I don’t have any of these phones but I stand by my position. It would be really ****** to drop this year for what is a snow leopard update to make the phones run more smoothly and is features light (they won’t even be able to use the new Siri). I won’t put it past Apple to do so tho.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
dd93
10 minutes ago at 08:06 am
I doubt this if iOS 27 is supposed to be a Snow Leopard type of update. iOS 12 and 14 were similar stability updates and kept support for all iPhones supported in the previous version. I’d expect something similar happening with iOS 27. Fix stability, glitches and performance before dropping both the 11 and 12 with iOS 28.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
20 minutes ago at 07:55 am
Probably for the best. However, this seems to contradict Gurman's claims that this Snow Leopard OS was going to clean up all the code and make it lean to maximize battery life and performance. If that were true, no reason to cut any devices, right?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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