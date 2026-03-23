 Apple Announces WWDC 2026 Will Take Place June 8 to 12 - MacRumors
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Apple Announces WWDC 2026 Will Take Place June 8 to 12

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Apple today said that its 37th annual Worldwide Developers Conference is set to begin on Monday, June 8 and end on Friday, June 12. Like WWDC 2025, WWDC 2026 will be a primarily online event open to all developers, with no associated cost.

wwdc 2026
WWDC always begins with a keynote that happens on the first day of the event, and this year's keynote will take place on June 8 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple will unveil iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, tvOS 27, watchOS 27 and visionOS 27.

Apple does plan to hold an in-person component for select developers and students, with the event set to take place on June 8 at the Apple Park Campus in Cupertino, California. Attendees will be invited to watch the keynote and State of the Union at ‌Apple Park‌, as well as meet with Apple employees and tour the campus.

Current Apple Developer Program members, Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni, prior Swift Student Challenge winners, and current Apple Developer Enterprise Program members can enter to attend the June 8 Apple Park event, and Apple will choose participants through a random lottery. Submissions will be accepted will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, March 30.

Apple accepted submissions for its Swift Student Challenge in February, and winners will be announced soon. Those who are named Distinguished Winners will be invited to Cupertino for a multi-day experience.

‌WWDC 2026‌ will include online sessions and labs so that developers can learn about all of the new software features and how to incorporate new capabilities into their apps. The keynote and online sessions will be available on the Apple Developer app, Apple website, and YouTube.

Apple will provide more information about ‌WWDC 2026‌ through the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website as June approaches.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2026
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

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Top Rated Comments

DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
3 minutes ago at 10:01 am
From the rumors, it seems like this is going to be a Snow Leopard year, so we'll all be trying to read the tea leaves in any changes in software or designs that align with hardware rumors for the fall!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
Dead0k
5 minutes ago at 10:00 am
New SIRI and Ios 27 Glass slider. What else to expect? :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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