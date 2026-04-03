iOS 26.5 and iOS 27 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Earlier this week, Apple seeded the first beta of iOS 26.5 to developers. The software update is relatively minor so far, which is not too surprising given that Apple is likely shifting its focus towards iOS 27. Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8, and the update should be released in September.



Below, we outline what is new in iOS 26.5 so far, along with rumored iOS 27 features.



iOS 26.5

iOS 26.5 lays the groundwork for two changes, including end-to-end encryption for RCS in the Messages app and ads in the Apple Maps app.

End-to-end encryption for ‌RCS‌ is a security feature that ensures that messages sent between supported iOS 26.5 and Android devices are encrypted and cannot be intercepted and read by a third party while they are being delivered.

Apple already tested end-to-end encryption for RCS in the iOS 26.4 beta, but the feature did not make it into the final release of iOS 26.4 last week. It remains to be seen if the feature launches with iOS 26.5, or if it will be removed again before beta testing ends and return at some point during the iOS 27 software cycle.

Last month, Apple announced that ads are coming to the Apple Maps app on the iPhone and iPad in the U.S. and Canada starting "this summer," and there is evidence of Apple preparing for that within iOS 26.5's code.



Apple says businesses in the U.S. and Canada will be able to place ads in search results and at the top of a new "Suggested Places" section in the app.

The new "Suggested Places" section is visible in the iOS 26.5 beta.

"Ads on Maps will appear when users search in Maps, and can appear at the top of a user's search results based on relevance, as well as at the top of a new Suggested Places experience in Maps, which will display recommendations based on what's trending nearby, the user's recent searches, and more," says Apple.

Similar to the ads that are already shown in App Store search results on the iPhone and iPad, ads in Apple Maps will have an "Ad" label, and Apple promises strong privacy protections. For example, Apple says a user's location and the ads they see and interact with in Apple Maps are not associated with a user's Apple Account.

Read our coverage of Apple's announcement for more details about the ads.

In the iOS 26.5 beta, Apple is working to extend iPhone features like notifications, Live Activities, and AirPods-like pairing to third-party smartwatches and headphones in the EU, as required under the Digital Markets Act.

Beyond that, iOS 26.5 has only a few other minor changes.



iOS 27

Apple's long-awaited Siri revamp is finally expected to arrive with iOS 27.

The more personalized version of Siri will have understanding of a user's personal context, on-screen awareness, and deeper per-app controls. For example, during its WWDC 2024 keynote, Apple showed an iPhone user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch reservation plans based on info from the Mail and Messages apps.



That is not all, though, as iOS 27 will reportedly feature a dedicated Siri app with its own chatbot functionality and conversation history, or users will be able to tap into third-party chatbots such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Anthropic's Claude through a so-called "Extensions" feature in the app.

Earlier this year, Apple and Google announced that Gemini will help to power Apple Intelligence's underlying models and features, including the more personalized version of Siri. iOS 27 will likely expand Apple Intelligence to additional Apple apps, and it was rumored that this will include the Apple Calendar app.

iOS 27 will reportedly support 5G satellite internet connectivity, although this functionality might be limited to the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models with Apple's next-generation C2 modem. Additional satellite features have been rumored, including Apple Maps via satellite and the ability to send and receive photos when using Messages via satellite.

iOS 27 may be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that Apple is apparently focused on improving "quality and underlying performance." Apple is expected to focus on bug fixes, improved stability, and Liquid Glass design enhancements.

Apple has reportedly tested an updated iPhone keyboard with enhanced autocorrect. The features should debut on iOS 27 if Apple moves forward with it.

Similar to Grammarly, the keyboard "expands autocorrect by offering alternative words."

iOS 27 is not expected to include any major Liquid Glass design changes, but the update may add a system-wide Liquid Glass slider for precisely adjusting the opacity of the interface. A similar slider already exists for the Lock Screen's clock.

Of course, these are only the known or rumored features so far.