Apple Testing Two Small Yet Useful iOS 27 Options
Apple is planning to add "Undo" and "Redo" options to the iPhone's Home Screen customization menu on iOS 27, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
These two options will make it easier to reverse or redo your Home Screen changes.
"Right now, when you long-press on the home screen, you get a bubble in the top left corner with four options: Add Widget, Customize, Edit Wallpaper and Edit Pages," he explained, in his latest Power On newsletter. "Apple is looking at adding 'undo' and 'redo' buttons in that same menu to make reversing or redoing changes easier."
Other rumored iOS 27 features include a dedicated Siri app and Apple Intelligence advancements. The update has been likened to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that Apple is apparently very focused on bug fixes and stability improvements.
iOS 27 beta testing will begin in June, and the update will be released in September.
Popular Stories
Apple has unveiled nine new products this month, but the wait continues for the next-generation Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini models.
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said new versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini have been "ready" since last year, but he reiterated that Apple has held off on releasing them until the more personalized version of Siri and other...
Apple has updated a wide range of products and accessories this month, but there is still no entry-level iPad 12 with Apple Intelligence support.
Fortunately, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said an iPad with an A18 chip for Apple Intelligence is "ready to go" and "still coming this year."
An earlier report from Macworld claimed that the iPad 12 will actually have an A19 chip.
No other...
Apple has been celebrating its upcoming 50th anniversary by hosting events around the world, and a grand finale will likely take place in California.
In an in-depth profile of Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus, who is widely viewed as the leading candidate to become Apple's next CEO, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the company is planning "an elaborate 50th birthday party" at its...