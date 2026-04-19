Apple Testing Two Small Yet Useful iOS 27 Options

Apple is planning to add "Undo" and "Redo" options to the iPhone's Home Screen customization menu on iOS 27, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



These two options will make it easier to reverse or redo your Home Screen changes.

"Right now, when you long-press on the home screen, you get a bubble in the top left corner with four options: Add Widget, Customize, Edit Wallpaper and Edit Pages," he explained, in his latest Power On newsletter. "Apple is looking at adding 'undo' and 'redo' buttons in that same menu to make reversing or redoing changes easier."

Other rumored iOS 27 features include a dedicated Siri app and Apple Intelligence advancements. The update has been likened to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that Apple is apparently very focused on bug fixes and stability improvements.

iOS 27 beta testing will begin in June, and the update will be released in September.