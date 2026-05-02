 Apple's 2026 MacBook Pro Hits New Record Low Prices on Amazon - MacRumors
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Apple's 2026 MacBook Pro Hits New Record Low Prices on Amazon

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Amazon is offering a few all-time low prices on Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro, with up to $216 off select models. These deals join Amazon's discounts on the M5 MacBook Air from last week, which are seeing $150 in savings on multiple models.

macbook pro 2026 pinkNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 14-inch models, you can get the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,983.94, down from $2,199.00. This deal, along with all of the others we're tracking in this article, represent best-ever prices on the new M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro.

$216 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $1,983.94

$205 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/2TB) for $2,394.50

$150 OFF
14-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro (36GB/2TB) for $3,449.00

You can get up to $200 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro right now on Amazon, with the 24GB RAM/1TB M5 Pro model hitting a new all-time low price of $2,549.00, down from $2,699.00. Most of the MacBook Pro devices in this sale have an estimated delivery date of May 7 with free shipping.

$150 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,549.00

$200 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (48GB/1TB) for $2,899.00

$200 OFF
16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro (36GB/2TB) for $3,699.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

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Top Rated Comments

E
Entilzha
31 minutes ago at 06:59 am
MacRumors yesterday: “You might not want to buy a MacBook Pro right now!”

MacRumors today: “Our affiliate Amazon has record low prices on the MacBook Pro!”
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
26 minutes ago at 07:04 am

No price increase, just the removal of the 256 GB storage option.
Removing the lowest cost option is a price increase for the entry point.

That matters.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
42 minutes ago at 06:49 am
Get the deals while you can folks.

At some point we're all going to look back at current pricing and wish we'd done our upgrades (if you need one I mean).

Just look what happened to the Mac Mini entry price yesterday.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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